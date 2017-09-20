Hamilton politicians will debate complaints about public art on case-by-case

But the proposed motion left many politicians uneasy about possible implications.

Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly said the motion will unleash “an endless stream of criticism and demand” for the removal of Hamilton’s statues and public art pieces.

“This motion is really political correctness gone amok,” she said. “And I fear it will leave our community divided.”

She said look hard enough and almost every piece of art of statue and there will be flaws. Skelly mentioned Sir John A Macdonald and his involvement with First Nations and the creation of residential schools; Mahatma Gandhi’s views on other ethnic groups including Africans; Queen Victoria who some consider oversaw the spread of colonialism.

Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson, who was opposed to the motion, said politicians would be second guessing “everyone” including Augustus Jones, a Stoney Creek surveyor whose statue is located in downtown Stoney Creek, the Empire Loyalists, and Sir William Osler, a Canadian physician, described as the “Father of Modern Medicine, and one of the four founding professors of Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson said it was “counterproductive” to start reviewing all past historical statues and public art.

“It will create unnecessary backlash,” said Jackson.

But Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green said Canada’s history does have flaws and its time the historical context of the people that made history should be debated.

“Let’s have the conversation,” he said. “Let’s have it with an open heart and open mind. Let’s look to address some of the historical trials.”

Eisenberger, though, seeing that his motion would be defeated agreed to withdraw it and allow councillors to debate any complaint about a public art piece on a case-by-case basis around the table.

“This is not going to go away,” he said. “And we will have to deal with them in the future.”