Hamilton politicians will debate complaints about public art on case-by-case

Should Sir John A. Macdonald’s statue in Gore Park be removed?
Or how about relocating Mahatma Gandhi statue currently on the western site at Hamilton City Hall.
Or maybe even remove a mural hanging in a room on the second floor of City Hall that depicts an Indigenous man with a child?
These are future debates of the city’s public artifacts Hamilton politicians may have after they decided any complaint from a citizen about an artifact will be held around the council table rather than by staff.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger proposed a motion to create a process that would address any complaints from the public about a statue or art.
“There is no process,” said Eisenberger during the Sept. 20 general issues committee meeting. “This is not to encourage the removal of art but to have a fulsome assessment and reflect on the history and come to the determination of what action if any needs to be taken.”
Eisenberger said a complaint has already been made towards the mural called Things Worth Remembering by Karl and Lauretta Dix that hangs in a room on the second floor of city hall. The mural showcases a number of vignettes of past historical lives in Hamilton, involving the Empire Loyalists, immigrants, and what looks like an Indigenous father showing a child how to use a bow and arrow at the left-hand corner of the piece.
The complaint was made by a member of the city’s Aboriginal subcommittee about how the Indigenous people were displayed in the art work.
“I’m not in favour of throwing out an artifact just because someone complains about it,” he said.
Eisenberger also had in the back of his mind the events in Charlottesville, Virginia in August when white supremacists were defending the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee and the anti-racism counter-demonstrators who rallied against them.
But the proposed motion left many politicians uneasy about possible implications.
Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly said the motion will unleash “an endless stream of criticism and demand” for the removal of Hamilton’s statues and public art pieces.
“This motion is really political correctness gone amok,” she said. “And I fear it will leave our community divided.”
She said look hard enough and almost every piece of art of statue and there will be flaws. Skelly mentioned Sir John A Macdonald and his involvement with First Nations and the creation of residential schools; Mahatma Gandhi’s views on other ethnic groups including Africans; Queen Victoria who some consider oversaw the spread of colonialism.
Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson, who was opposed to the motion, said politicians would be second guessing “everyone” including Augustus Jones, a Stoney Creek surveyor whose statue is located in downtown Stoney Creek, the Empire Loyalists, and Sir William Osler, a Canadian physician, described as the “Father of Modern Medicine, and one of the four founding professors of Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson said it was “counterproductive” to start reviewing all past historical statues and public art.
“It will create unnecessary backlash,” said Jackson.
But Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green said Canada’s history does have flaws and its time the historical context of the people that made history should be debated.
“Let’s have the conversation,” he said. “Let’s have it with an open heart and open mind. Let’s look to address some of the historical trials.”
Eisenberger, though, seeing that his motion would be defeated agreed to withdraw it and allow councillors to debate any complaint about a public art piece on a case-by-case basis around the table.
“This is not going to go away,” he said. “And we will have to deal with them in the future.”
Should Sir John A. Macdonald’s statue in Gore Park be removed?
Or how about relocating Mahatma Gandhi statue currently on the western site at Hamilton City Hall.
Or maybe even remove a mural hanging in a room on the second floor of City Hall that depicts an Indigenous man with a child?
These are future debates of the city’s public artifacts Hamilton politicians may have after they decided any complaint from a citizen about an artifact will be held around the council table rather than by staff.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger proposed a motion to create a process that would address any complaints from the public about a statue or art.
“There is no process,” said Eisenberger during the Sept. 20 general issues committee meeting. “This is not to encourage the removal of art but to have a fulsome assessment and reflect on the history and come to the determination of what action if any needs to be taken.”
Eisenberger said a complaint has already been made towards the mural called Things Worth Remembering by Karl and Lauretta Dix that hangs in a room on the second floor of city hall. The mural showcases a number of vignettes of past historical lives in Hamilton, involving the Empire Loyalists, immigrants, and what looks like an Indigenous father showing a child how to use a bow and arrow at the left-hand corner of the piece.
The complaint was made by a member of the city’s Aboriginal subcommittee about how the Indigenous people were displayed in the art work.
“I’m not in favour of throwing out an artifact just because someone complains about it,” he said.
Eisenberger also had in the back of his mind the events in Charlottesville, Virginia in August when white supremacists were defending the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee and the anti-racism counter-demonstrators who rallied against them.
But the proposed motion left many politicians uneasy about possible implications.
Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly said the motion will unleash “an endless stream of criticism and demand” for the removal of Hamilton’s statues and public art pieces.
“This motion is really political correctness gone amok,” she said. “And I fear it will leave our community divided.”
She said look hard enough and almost every piece of art of statue and there will be flaws. Skelly mentioned Sir John A Macdonald and his involvement with First Nations and the creation of residential schools; Mahatma Gandhi’s views on other ethnic groups including Africans; Queen Victoria who some consider oversaw the spread of colonialism.
Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson, who was opposed to the motion, said politicians would be second guessing “everyone” including Augustus Jones, a Stoney Creek surveyor whose statue is located in downtown Stoney Creek, the Empire Loyalists, and Sir William Osler, a Canadian physician, described as the “Father of Modern Medicine, and one of the four founding professors of Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson said it was “counterproductive” to start reviewing all past historical statues and public art.
“It will create unnecessary backlash,” said Jackson.
But Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green said Canada’s history does have flaws and its time the historical context of the people that made history should be debated.
“Let’s have the conversation,” he said. “Let’s have it with an open heart and open mind. Let’s look to address some of the historical trials.”
Eisenberger, though, seeing that his motion would be defeated agreed to withdraw it and allow councillors to debate any complaint about a public art piece on a case-by-case basis around the table.
“This is not going to go away,” he said. “And we will have to deal with them in the future.”
Should Sir John A. Macdonald’s statue in Gore Park be removed?
Or how about relocating Mahatma Gandhi statue currently on the western site at Hamilton City Hall.
Or maybe even remove a mural hanging in a room on the second floor of City Hall that depicts an Indigenous man with a child?
These are future debates of the city’s public artifacts Hamilton politicians may have after they decided any complaint from a citizen about an artifact will be held around the council table rather than by staff.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger proposed a motion to create a process that would address any complaints from the public about a statue or art.
“There is no process,” said Eisenberger during the Sept. 20 general issues committee meeting. “This is not to encourage the removal of art but to have a fulsome assessment and reflect on the history and come to the determination of what action if any needs to be taken.”
Eisenberger said a complaint has already been made towards the mural called Things Worth Remembering by Karl and Lauretta Dix that hangs in a room on the second floor of city hall. The mural showcases a number of vignettes of past historical lives in Hamilton, involving the Empire Loyalists, immigrants, and what looks like an Indigenous father showing a child how to use a bow and arrow at the left-hand corner of the piece.
The complaint was made by a member of the city’s Aboriginal subcommittee about how the Indigenous people were displayed in the art work.
“I’m not in favour of throwing out an artifact just because someone complains about it,” he said.
Eisenberger also had in the back of his mind the events in Charlottesville, Virginia in August when white supremacists were defending the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee and the anti-racism counter-demonstrators who rallied against them.
But the proposed motion left many politicians uneasy about possible implications.
Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly said the motion will unleash “an endless stream of criticism and demand” for the removal of Hamilton’s statues and public art pieces.
“This motion is really political correctness gone amok,” she said. “And I fear it will leave our community divided.”
She said look hard enough and almost every piece of art of statue and there will be flaws. Skelly mentioned Sir John A Macdonald and his involvement with First Nations and the creation of residential schools; Mahatma Gandhi’s views on other ethnic groups including Africans; Queen Victoria who some consider oversaw the spread of colonialism.
Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson, who was opposed to the motion, said politicians would be second guessing “everyone” including Augustus Jones, a Stoney Creek surveyor whose statue is located in downtown Stoney Creek, the Empire Loyalists, and Sir William Osler, a Canadian physician, described as the “Father of Modern Medicine, and one of the four founding professors of Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson said it was “counterproductive” to start reviewing all past historical statues and public art.
“It will create unnecessary backlash,” said Jackson.
But Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green said Canada’s history does have flaws and its time the historical context of the people that made history should be debated.
“Let’s have the conversation,” he said. “Let’s have it with an open heart and open mind. Let’s look to address some of the historical trials.”
Eisenberger, though, seeing that his motion would be defeated agreed to withdraw it and allow councillors to debate any complaint about a public art piece on a case-by-case basis around the table.
“This is not going to go away,” he said. “And we will have to deal with them in the future.”