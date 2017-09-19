Friends of Battlefield welcomes Unbuilt Hamilton author Mark Osbaldeston for Oct. 10 meeting

Author and historian Mark Osbaldeston explores two centuries of unrealized building, planning, and transportation proposals in his book, Unbuilt Hamilton.

Osbaldeston is the guest speaker at the October meeting of the Friends of Battlefield House Museum.

Osbaldeston presents the Ambitious City at its most ambitious, exploring unrealized building, planning, and transportation proposals spanning two centuries. Through archival illustrations and photographs, Osbaldeston will showcase abandoned projects such as a magnetically propelled, elevated transit system and a plan that would have turned Ferguson Avenue into a North American Champs-Élysées. Alternate designs for Jackson Square, Christ’s Church Cathedral and the Thomas B. McQuesten High Level Bridge cast new light on familiar landmarks.

Osbaldeston has written and spoken extensively on architectural and planning history. His first book, Unbuilt Toronto, was a finalist for the Toronto Book Awards, and was shortlisted for the Speaker’s Book Award.