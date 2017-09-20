Timeline to fix Hamilton school bus delays called 'unacceptable'

A driver shortage at one of four contracted school bus companies is being blamed for another jump in the number of Hamilton public and Catholic students experiencing delays in getting to school.

Figures provided by the public board show 2,743 students experienced an average posted delay of 16 minutes as of Tuesday morning.

That’s 224 more than the week before and nearly double the 1,414 on the first day of school.

The number of routes requiring a driver also once again jumped — to 21, from 19 the week before and 17 on the first day of school.

You have a small number of students missing instructional time that isn’t made up, unfortunately, and for us that’s unacceptable.

Public board chair Todd White said all the delays are on routes contracted to Attridge Transportation Inc., which lost two drivers over the past week to resignations or illness.

He said the company has hired 15 new drivers and expects them to all be on the road by Oct. 16, but the board is exploring ways to resolve the delays sooner.

This includes potentially switching routes to other companies contracted by the school boards’ transportation consortium or adding or changing providers, he said, although there is no specific strategy at this point.

“There’s no one that would defend that date,” White said of the mid-October timeline provided by Attridge.

“It’s simply unacceptable and not a proper way for us to start a school year. We’re going to take the necessary steps to remedy the situation, of course. Looking long, we’ll take a number of steps as well.”

White said most affected students are in Waterdown, Ancaster, Dundas and Westdale, and on the west Mountain.