Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory MP David Sweet says Trudeau is “punishing” small business owners

“The PM doesn’t understand risk, reward,” said Sweet. “Instead, it’s you are a rich man, a rich woman and we are going to punish you.”

Sweet also criticized the Liberals for allowing up to 6,800 predominately Haitian people to cross the border into Quebec seeking asylum over the last few months. He said they are “not being thoroughly checked” and the asylum-seekers are costing the government “millions of dollars” in resources.

The Canadian Armed Forces set up a camp at the border in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., to manage the influx and Montreal has opened up Olympic Stadium to house the newcomers.

Sweet said the Haitians should be sent back to their country of origin — many of whom have been living in the U.S. for years.

“We have people languishing in refugee camps all around the world,” said Sweet. “We only have so much compassion to rescue so many people.”

He said the people should be turned away “not because we don’t care, but because they are not coming from Iraq or Syria. They are coming from Wisconsin for goodness sake.”

Sweet referred to the so-called Safe Third Party Agreement, which dictates that most refugees who first land in the United States cannot then claim asylum in Canada and vice versa. Trudeau, he said, is ignoring that agreement.

Sweet spoke about the ongoing North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement negotiations, which are scheduled to hold the third round of negotiations in Ottawa starting Sept. 23, saying the Conservatives support the idea of providing access to the United States’ market for Canada’s manufacturing goods and farmers’ products and for the Liberals not to concentrate on “ancillary issues.”

Sweet also briefly talked about Canada’s ballooning $30-billion deficit, the lack of infrastructure spending, especially in Hamilton; ignoring Canada’s military by postponing its budget increase to possibly in 2018; the Liberals' $10.5-million payout to Omar Khadr; and how to provide more “balance” to the CBC's news coverage.

Sweet also addressed why recently elected party leader Andrew Scheer has been quiet on discussing how to generate excitement among the faithful. A few wanted Scheer to talk about “big ideas” as the party readies itself for the 2019 federal election.

Sweet said cutting Canada’s deficit is a “big idea to get back to.”

But the party’s caucus chair asked people to be patient with their new leader since he was only elected in May and has been getting used to the job.

“In the days ahead you will hear from Scheer,” he said. “Confidentially, you will hear some policy news from him.”

The Macdonald-Cartier group is scheduled to host Scheer and Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown at its breakfast meetings in October and November.