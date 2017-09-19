Hamilton to apply to Future Fund for Albion Falls viewing platform design money

East Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson is laying the groundwork for the city to eventually build a viewing platform at Albion Falls.

Councillors approved a motion from Jackson at Monday's public works committee allowing staff to apply to the Hamilton Future Fund for money to pay for the design of a proposed south access route pathway and lower viewing platform legacy project at Albion Falls.

Jackson said the design would examine a “safe” access route from the top of the south side of Albion Falls down into the gorge.

Jackson has said the cost has been estimated to be about $40,000 for the design, which could take up to a year to complete. The deadline to apply to the Hamilton Future Fund is Oct. 20. Jackson said the capital costs are unknown until the design is completed.

“This begins the conversation and keeps it going,” said Jackson.

Hamilton councillors have been struggling to control the increasing number of people who have swarmed Albion Falls in recent years as they attempt to get closer to the local landmark.

Over the summer, the city has installed more than 200 metres of fencing around Albion Falls, erected about three dozen warning and no trespassing signs in the gorge and viewing area, and put up directional signs. It has also stationed city bylaw officers in the area to ticket violators.

Council’s response was prompted by two accidental deaths and numerous rescue calls for people trapped in the gorge in less than a year.

West Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead praised Jackson’s initiative, saying creating a safe access route and lower viewing platform is about providing a safer environment for the public.

“This will allow people to not find other ways that will put themselves at risk,” said Whitehead.