St. Joseph's Villa begins fundraising for proposed Dundas hospice

Dundas’ St. Joseph’s Villa announced Tuesday it hopes to open a six-bed hospice on the south side of its Governor’s Road property before the end of 2019.

The Villa Foundation officially kicked off the proposal’s fundraising effort Tuesday morning.

Dino Trevisani, president of IBM Canada, was announced as chair of the hospice fundraising campaign. The honourary chair of the campaign is Bishop Douglas Crosby of the Diocese of Hamilton.

“I have seen the power of hospice and have witnessed the profound effect a dignified end of life experience had in my own family,” Trevisani stated in a press release. “I am honoured to join Bishop Crosby and the Hospice leadership team.”

St. Joseph’s Villa Foundation is actively working with community leaders, businesses and donors to raise funds to support construction and ongoing operations of a residential hospice.

Kimberley Harrison-McMillan, senior project manager in the City of Hamilton’s development planning department, said last week the city does not have an application for a new hospice building at St. Joseph’s Villa.

She said planning staff met with a villa representative in July 2017 to discuss a proposal for a new six-bed hospice that could expand to accommodate four additional beds.

“The proposed hospice was shown on a concept plan as being south of the existing nursing home on lands municipally known as 150-160 Ogilvie St.,” Harrison-McMillan stated in an email.

The site includes five different zoning designations under the Dundas zoning bylaw, and a hospice is permitted only within two of the zonings.

“If the application is submitted at this location and the proposal complies with all other zoning standards, a site plan control application would be required,” Harrison-McMillan said.