Shaver Family Cemetery remains oasis among big box commercial stores

In a sea of big box stores along busy Wilson Street, a part of Ancaster’s history and a family’s legacy is being preserved for future generations to enjoy.

Descendants of William and Mary Catherine Shaver have managed to raise enough private money this summer in an emergency fundraising campaign to repair the south wall of the Shaver Family Cemetery after it was damaged by the heavy rains this season.

“There is an urgency to get it done before the winter,” said Heather Lord, who has helped to organize the campaign, along with Peter Shaver. “We are really proud of it.”

Tucked behind Turning Point Church, at the end of the parking lot on top of the hill is the cemetery that was constructed in 1848 for William and Mary Shaver, who purchased the land that they farmed with their family in 1798. William and Mary raised 13 children on the property. William died in 1830. He, along with his wife, Mary Catherine, is buried in the cemetery.

William’s father was John Shaver, a United Empire Loyalist with Butler’s Rangers from 1739 to 1795. He emigrated from Germany and landed in the United States in 1765. He left the United States and settled in Upper Canada in 1783 with his wife and 11 children.

The last burial occurred at the cemetery in 1938. Estimates are that about 65 people are buried in the cemetery.

Lord said the unusually heavy rains put pressure on ground behind the cemetery walls, resulting in a few of the rocks bulging and falling out, this past June. With the assistance of city officials, Lord applied for a heritage permit – which is still being worked out – and an archeological stage three study is scheduled to be conducted later this month. Lord said she would like to see the contractor start work on the 75-foot wall later this month once the permit is issued and studies completed.

The cemetery received a heritage designation from the City of Hamilton in 1993 for the stone retaining wall, the memorial plaque and the memorial monuments and markers.

The work involves dismantling the wall and excavating below grade to install wall footing. In addition, gravel drainage piping will be installed. The wall will be rebuilt with lime-based mortar above grade and conventional mortar below grade.

The new wall will be rebuilt up to 36 inches south of the current wall and up to six feet longer. The work will not disturb the remains buried immediately beside the wall.