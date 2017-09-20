Mountain Kidz Klub staying put

Mountain Kidz Klub will remain at the Eastmount Community Centre, at least for another year.

Laura Kerr, manager of program development at Hamilton City Hall, confirmed the city has given the group a permit to continue using the East 26th building until the end of next June, at which time the group can reapply for another permit.

“It’s a nice relief because we didn’t know what we were doing,” said Mountain Kidz Klub founder Kathy Archer, who noted the several hundred Mountain children and their families use their programs each year.

She had said previously she was concerned that the city might ask the group to vacate the centre.