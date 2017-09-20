Mountain Kidz Klub staying put

Mountain Kidz Klub will remain at the Eastmount Community Centre, at least for another year.
Laura Kerr, manager of program development at Hamilton City Hall, confirmed the city has given the group a permit to continue using the East 26th building until the end of next June, at which time the group can reapply for another permit.
“It’s a nice relief because we didn’t know what we were doing,” said Mountain Kidz Klub founder Kathy Archer, who noted the several hundred Mountain children and their families use their programs each year.
She had said previously she was concerned that the city might ask the group to vacate the centre.
Archer, who was expected to sign the permit this week, said Mountain Kidz Klub programs will resume early next month.
“We’re going to take the next couple of weeks to move things around and reorganize,” Archer said.
There was no cost for the permit and Archer noted the city will be making some minor upgrades at the centre in the coming months.
She said the group would like to eventually move next door to the former Eastmount Park school if the city is able to save the building and turn it into a community hub.
