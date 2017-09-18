Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory MP David Sweet praises Sir John A. Macdonald’s legacy

Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory MP David Sweet defended the legacy of Canada’s first prime minister, saying without Sir. John A. Macdonald the country wouldn’t be where it is today.
“Sir John A. Macdonald is a great prime minister,” Sweet said, during the Sept. 14 breakfast meeting of the Hamilton chapter of the Macdonald-Cartier club.
Sweet said Macdonald’s handiwork on the creation of Canada ranges from incorporating Quebec into Confederation knowing full well Canada would be a stronger country, to being prescient enough to propose giving women the vote.
In 1885 he surprised the House of Commons by proposing a revision to the Election Franchise Act by redefining the definition of persons to include “women.” His proposal was defeated.
“’One day’,” Sweet said Macdonald told the House of Commons, “’Women will be equal and you better be prepared.’ Was he right?”
Women were given the vote by four western provinces in 1916, in Ontario in 1917, 1919 in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick in 1919, Prince Edward Island in 1922 and Quebec in 1940.
Macdonald also knew, said Sweet, that Canada without Quebec, would never be as strong as with the province. He said both needed each other.
“He was a profoundly intelligent man,” said Sweet.
Sweet listed a few other accomplishments by Macdonald, including the creation of the North-West Mounted Police in 1873 that eventually transformed into the RCMP.
But contrary to “revisionist” history, Sweet said it was Macdonald who passed legislation to allow First Nations peoples the right to vote. He said it was Sir. Wilfrid Laurier that repealed the legislation after the Liberals won.
In 1885 Macdonald in the Election Franchise Act proposed to allow First Nations peoples the vote. But after the North-West Rebellion in 1885 led by Métis leader Louis Riel, it was revised to exclude First Nations people in Manitoba, British Columbia, the North-West Territories and any Indian living on a reserve in Canada without $150.
The legislation was eliminated in 1896 when Liberal Premier Laurier scrapped the policy regarding First Nations people and reverted to the guidelines prior to the act’s passage.
Macdonald, who served 19 years as prime minister from 1867-1873 and 1878 to 1891, has come under intense criticism for his involvement in creating the residential school system, where more than 6,000 children died. This summer the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario accepted a motion to have his name removed from all public schools, including in Hamilton.
And while the transcontinental train was constructed to bind Canada together, Macdonald has been criticized for ignoring First Nations peoples who were removed from the land for the tracks to be built.
In the motion, the union calls Macdonald the “architect of genocide” against Indigenous peoples.
Sweet calls it “ludicrous” that Macdonald, who died in 1891 at the age of 76, is being judged by today’s standards for his actions that occurred in the 19th century.
“The notion that we would somehow take a template of how we would respond to human rights today and have some moral equivalence on something 150 years ago is ludicrous,” said Sweet.
Sweet said the Canada that Macdonald created was a better environment for First Nations people than it was south of the border.
“They received better treatment north of the so-called ‘medicine line’ (at the 49th parallel that separates Canada and the United States) than south of the border,” said Sweet. “That’s the real history of Sir. John.”
