Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory MP David Sweet praises Sir John A. Macdonald’s legacy

In 1885 Macdonald in the Election Franchise Act proposed to allow First Nations peoples the vote. But after the North-West Rebellion in 1885 led by Métis leader Louis Riel, it was revised to exclude First Nations people in Manitoba, British Columbia, the North-West Territories and any Indian living on a reserve in Canada without $150.

The legislation was eliminated in 1896 when Liberal Premier Laurier scrapped the policy regarding First Nations people and reverted to the guidelines prior to the act’s passage.

Macdonald, who served 19 years as prime minister from 1867-1873 and 1878 to 1891, has come under intense criticism for his involvement in creating the residential school system, where more than 6,000 children died. This summer the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario accepted a motion to have his name removed from all public schools, including in Hamilton.

And while the transcontinental train was constructed to bind Canada together, Macdonald has been criticized for ignoring First Nations peoples who were removed from the land for the tracks to be built.

In the motion, the union calls Macdonald the “architect of genocide” against Indigenous peoples.

Sweet calls it “ludicrous” that Macdonald, who died in 1891 at the age of 76, is being judged by today’s standards for his actions that occurred in the 19th century.

“The notion that we would somehow take a template of how we would respond to human rights today and have some moral equivalence on something 150 years ago is ludicrous,” said Sweet.

Sweet said the Canada that Macdonald created was a better environment for First Nations people than it was south of the border.

“They received better treatment north of the so-called ‘medicine line’ (at the 49th parallel that separates Canada and the United States) than south of the border,” said Sweet. “That’s the real history of Sir. John.”