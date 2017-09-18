Iconic Dundas plane returning to former glory

He said the A661 on the jet’s nose is not its original flying number and will be replaced by 21123, the number it actually flew under for the Canadian Air Force through the 1950s to mid-70s.

The now black wingtips will be returned to their original bright fire-engine red, as will some of the wing panels. Reproduced decals have been ordered from a London, Ont., company to replace the original fading and peeling symbols.

Association president Ed Watson and secretary Steve Moir agreed it’s a project the club couldn’t have done a couple of years ago. They acknowledged the club was running a deficit for years — exacerbated by loss of hall rentals due to a leaking roof they couldn’t afford to fix.

“We’re hoping to break even this year, for the first time in decades,” Moir said.

The plane restoration comes after two years of improvements and repairs that began with roof replacement in 2015 with the help of a $57,000 Ontario Trillium Foundation grant.

Later that year, the club sold part of its parking lot to the City of Hamilton for $235,000.

As a result, Watson said, a new dance floor, stage and bar were put in the building’s hall. Other rooms have been repainted and repaired. Renters are returning.

“I wanted a hall that was capable of weddings again,” he said. “It used to be.”

He said Centennial Park, Urquhart Butterfly Garden and Canal Park — all next door to the club — help make the surroundings appealing for special events.

The club sees the refurbished, authentic plane’s return to its perch on Saturday, Sept. 30 as a community celebration.

“I want them to come, not only to see the plane but also to see the club because there have been a lot of changes,” Watson said.

For more information - to donate, or volunteer - visit the Hamilton Air Force Association, call 905-628-6697 or email hafa@cogeco.net.



