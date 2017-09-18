Iconic Dundas plane returning to former glory

More than a project to fix up an iconic airplane, it’s a sign of the resurgence of the 71-year-old Hamilton Air Force Association in Dundas.
Dozens of club members and others will volunteer their time starting this weekend to lower the 1953 Canadair CT-133 Silver Star from the perch it has rested on for the past 41 years. It will be buffed to a new shine, properly painted and affixed with authentically replaced decals.
While the symbol of the club gets the attention, the club itself might also be returning to its former glory.
Cam Herrod, a Dundas resident, aviation historian and consultant who owns Hamilton Aero Club, is volunteering his expertise to oversee the restoration.
“It’s a memorial to all armed forces past and present,” said Herrod, who added his focus is making sure the refreshed plane looks good and is returned to its authentic flying appearance.
The plane will be lowered to the ground Saturday, Sept. 23. Volunteers have signed daily lists at the 128 King St. E. club to clean, buff, paint and apply decals each of the following five days. There’s a separate list for all the tools and materials they’ll need.
On Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. the entire community is invited as the jet is raised back onto its newly painted pedestal.
The project’s total cost is $12,150, including the $4,500 construction of a new stone wall and rock base at the bottom of the column which the plane rests on. A plywood frame surrounding the pedestal was rotted and has been removed.
The association received a $2,000 grant through the Hamilton Community Foundation and the national Community Fund for Canada’s 150th.
Herrod said the jet was built between 1951 and 1953 and used by the air force until 1975. It was being used for on-ground instruction and did not fly when it came to Dundas in March 1976.
He said the A661 on the jet’s nose is not its original flying number and will be replaced by 21123, the number it actually flew under for the Canadian Air Force through the 1950s to mid-70s.
The now black wingtips will be returned to their original bright fire-engine red, as will some of the wing panels. Reproduced decals have been ordered from a London, Ont., company to replace the original fading and peeling symbols.
Association president Ed Watson and secretary Steve Moir agreed it’s a project the club couldn’t have done a couple of years ago. They acknowledged the club was running a deficit for years — exacerbated by loss of hall rentals due to a leaking roof they couldn’t afford to fix.
“We’re hoping to break even this year, for the first time in decades,” Moir said.
The plane restoration comes after two years of improvements and repairs that began with roof replacement in 2015 with the help of a $57,000 Ontario Trillium Foundation grant.
Later that year, the club sold part of its parking lot to the City of Hamilton for $235,000.
As a result, Watson said, a new dance floor, stage and bar were put in the building’s hall. Other rooms have been repainted and repaired. Renters are returning.
“I wanted a hall that was capable of weddings again,” he said. “It used to be.”
He said Centennial Park, Urquhart Butterfly Garden and Canal Park — all next door to the club — help make the surroundings appealing for special events.
The club sees the refurbished, authentic plane’s return to its perch on Saturday, Sept. 30 as a community celebration.
“I want them to come, not only to see the plane but also to see the club because there have been a lot of changes,” Watson said.
For more information - to donate, or volunteer - visit the Hamilton Air Force Association, call 905-628-6697 or email hafa@cogeco.net.
