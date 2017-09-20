Kemp Hospice marks 25 years of caring

Liz Laing has been a hospice volunteer for 17 years and is well known for organizing events such as the annual holiday market and garage sale fundraisers.

“You feel better for being there,” said the 66-year-old Laing, who noted the services are very much appreciated by the families of the residents.

“They seem to enjoy being here,” she said. “It’s like being at home, only everybody’s taking care of everything for you.”

Sely Trail can often be found in the kitchen doing some cooking or helping with meal services.

The 75-year-old, whose husband died six months after the hospice opened, said she was drawn to the kitchen.

“It’s the friendship and the fun we have in the kitchen,” she said.

Hospice executive director Clare Freeman said their 161 volunteers (along with 42 staff) play a key role in ensuring the residence remains a warm and welcoming place.

The hospice, which today provides a variety of day, bereavement, volunteer and educational programs, recently welcomed its 1,000th resident and as many as 25 people use the day programs on a regular basis.

Freeman noted the hospice helps save money for Ontario’s health-care system.

“It’s about $450 a day for a person to stay here compared to $2,000 a day in a hospital,” Freeman said.

With a $2.4 million annual budget and only part of the salaries covered by the province, Freeman noted about $1 million of the budget comes via fundraising.

“We have to raise $90,000 a month,” said Freeman.

She added only 63 per cent of their residents have been over age 65 and the average stay is 20 days.

“We probably need a children’s hospice as well,” Freeman said.



