Kemp Hospice marks 25 years of caring

The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would likely never have become a reality if it were not for dedicated volunteers like Doreen Stallard.
“It was so worthwhile,” said the 86-year-old Stoney Creek resident who was instrumental in getting the hospice day programs started 25 years ago. “You feel better for doing it.”
The Stone Church Road East hospice will officially celebrate its 25th anniversary Thursday with a special reception after the annual general meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m.
Setting up a warm and friendly residential facility that would provide compassionate and free end-of-life care for patients and their families had been the dream of Stoney Creek doctor and palliative care pioneer Bob Kemp, who died in 2009.
The Dr. Bob Kemp Foundation was formed in 1992 and two years later it began offering day hospice programs that were run by volunteers in the basement of the Church of the Redeemer in Stoney Creek.
“People didn’t know about hospice 25 years ago,” Stallard recalled. “It was a struggle to get known.”
A well-known crafter at the hospice, Stallard hand-makes the wooden name tags for the day program volunteers and has recorded the history of the hospice in a scrapbook form.
The day programs later moved to the St. Joseph’s Centre For Ambulatory Health Services on King Street and in 1998 Dr. Bob and Mildred Kemp donated their Stoney Creek home that gave the hospice more space.
In 1998 Iris Berryman donated a chunk of land on Stone Church Road East that would become the site of a new 10-bed hospice that would provide residential care as well as the day programs. Following a major fundraising campaign and community support, the new facility welcomed its first patient on Aug. 13, 2007.
“It was the best dumb-luck decision I ever made life,” said Berryman, now in her 90s and still lives next door and enjoys dropping by to say hello and soak up the positive atmosphere. “I wanted (the property) for something that mattered and this place matters.”
Liz Laing has been a hospice volunteer for 17 years and is well known for organizing events such as the annual holiday market and garage sale fundraisers.
“You feel better for being there,” said the 66-year-old Laing, who noted the services are very much appreciated by the families of the residents.
“They seem to enjoy being here,” she said. “It’s like being at home, only everybody’s taking care of everything for you.”
Sely Trail can often be found in the kitchen doing some cooking or helping with meal services.
The 75-year-old, whose husband died six months after the hospice opened, said she was drawn to the kitchen.
“It’s the friendship and the fun we have in the kitchen,” she said.
Hospice executive director Clare Freeman said their 161 volunteers (along with 42 staff) play a key role in ensuring the residence remains a warm and welcoming place.
The hospice, which today provides a variety of day, bereavement, volunteer and educational programs, recently welcomed its 1,000th resident and as many as 25 people use the day programs on a regular basis.
Freeman noted the hospice helps save money for Ontario’s health-care system.
“It’s about $450 a day for a person to stay here compared to $2,000 a day in a hospital,” Freeman said.
With a $2.4 million annual budget and only part of the salaries covered by the province, Freeman noted about $1 million of the budget comes via fundraising.
“We have to raise $90,000 a month,” said Freeman.
She added only 63 per cent of their residents have been over age 65 and the average stay is 20 days.
“We probably need a children’s hospice as well,” Freeman said.
