9th Annual Telling Tales Festival draws thousands to Rockton

Thousands of families flocked to Westfield Heritage Village in Rockton on Sunday for the 9th Annual Telling Tales Festival.

The annual event, which has become a late summer tradition in Flamborough, drew visitors from Toronto, Milton, Hamilton and other surrounding areas to enjoy music, workshops, puppet shows, crafts, author readings and, of course, books.

For more information on the festival and how it promotes literacy in the community, visit www.tellingtales.org.

