Erland Lee Museum hosts pastry-making workshop

The Erland Lee Museum is hosting a pastry-making workshop on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Prepare two pie crusts to take home and finish off them with your own choice of filling. The cost is $25 per person. You will need to bring a few kitchen items with you.

All workshops are held in the circa 1873 Carriage House of the Erland Lee Museum, at 552 Ridge Rd.,at the top of the Dewitt Road Mountain access.

Coffee, tea, and goodies will be served.