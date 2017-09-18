Dundas seniors club signs operating agreement with city

A new formal agreement between the City of Hamilton recreation department and Dundas Senior Citizens' Club records “in black and white” responsibilities of both groups in operating the Rotary Cattel Senior Centre, within the Lions Memorial Community Centre.

Club president Joe Gordon, who signed the two-page agreement with one and a half page appendix on July 27, said there’s been several staffing changes over the past year and the club wanted to make sure any new recreation department staff understand the relationship between the organizations.

“They’ve been very accommodating and it’s working smoothly,” Gordon said. “It was working well before.”

He described the agreement as “refreshing” the original letter of understanding between the groups that was written more than 15 years ago, when the senior centre addition opened.

City of Hamilton director of recreation Chris Herstek called the agreement an "update” to the old letter of understanding.

The agreement states the senior citizens' club has “first priority regarding the usage of the various rooms of the Rotary Cattel Senior Centre, unless the club agrees to waive that privilege for a specific group.”

The city’s recreation division will provide “cleaning, setup and take-down, security duty” for all events sanctioned by the club.

Any disputes between the parties under the agreement are to be submitted to the director of recreation for “initial resolution.”

The appendix sets out city staff operating procedures, including unlocking and opening rooms for the club’s use, clearing snow and salting around entrances, closing and locking senior centre rooms, and setting up for specific club programs including tai chi and bingo.

The club provides a variety of programs and events for adults 55 years and older five days a week at the centre, 10 Market St.