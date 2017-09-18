Hamilton teacher spending two years teaching in Northern Ontario with Teach for Canada

Not everyone who says they want to make a difference in the world actually goes out and does something, says a young teacher from the west Mountain who is spending the year in a remote northern community.

“In university, many people talk a big talk about activism, but they don’t necessarily go out and walk it,” says Andrea Girt, a teacher who minored in equity studies at the University of Toronto.

“I think it’s really important, so I wanted to put that knowledge that I have into practical use.”

Girt recently began a two-year stint with Teach for Canada, a non-profit organization that works with northern First Nations to recruit, prepare and support teachers.

She’s working in the Kejick Bay area of Lac Seul, about six hours west of Winnipeg and a 22-hour drive from home back in Hamilton.

It’s a stark difference from her first teaching job in a affluent area of South Korea.

Girt, who is in her second year in her chosen career, says it is difficult to get a full-time teaching job in Ontario right now. So, a month after graduating in 2016, after being hired while still in teachers college, Girt was off to South Korea to teach kindergarten students as well as girls in grades 6 to 9 at a boarding house.

“I’ve always liked to travel and the opportunity presented itself,” says Girt.

She was offered a second year in South Korea, but chose to return to Canada to be closer to her family.

Girt says she wanted to work for Teach for Canada because of the contrast with her experience in an affluent area of Korea.