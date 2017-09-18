Stoney Creek Disabled Sports Association celebrates another summer of fun with help from Battlefield Optimists

The Stoney Creek Disabled Sports Association recently wrapped up another season on the baseball diamond.

The group consists of about 40 youths and adults, aged 10 to 60, who meet regularly through the summer for baseball and throughout the year for gym nights and swimming at the Brewster Pool.

"We play basketball, volleyball and other games," said Gary Zik, association president.

Interest in the group has been so strong that the association is now wait-listing new members. The group started in 1995 with just eight people.

Zik said the group is open to anyone with a physical or intellectual disability.

On Sept. 15, association members were treated to a barbecue social at the Stoney Creek Optimist Hall, organized by the Battlefield Optimists.

"We put on a little do for them every year," said Battlefield Optimist member Barry Bailey.

This year, Bailey wished to thank event sponsors Hutch's on the Beach and Joe Caruso of Fortinos Fiesta Mall, for donating the barbecue treats. Battlefield Optimist members also volunteered their time and the Stoney Creek Optimist Club donated the use of the hall for the evening.