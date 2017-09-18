Big Brothers Big Sisters friendships soar at Stoney Creek Airport

Friendships took flight last Saturday at the Stoney Creek Airport as Big Brother and Big Sister matches enjoyed a scenic view of the city aboard low-wing aircraft.

Fifteen matches from the Big Brother Big Sisters of Hamilton and Burlington and seven pairs from the affiliate organization in Grimsby Lincoln-West Lincoln participated in the Sept. 16 airlift event. The activity was planned to celebrate Big Brothers Big Sisters Day, on Sept. 18.

For little brother Michael Garrett, a Mountain resident, Saturday's experience was the first time he has ever flown. It was also the most excitement he's had since Big Brother Ken McAra took him to Canada's Wonderland earlier this summer.

"I had a Big Brother when I was little, 30 years ago," said McAra. "So I wanted to give something back."

Natalie Michlewicz, communications manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hamilton and Burlington, said the organization is looking for more people like McAra to volunteer their time.