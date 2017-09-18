Seniors must be vigilant in the fight against scammers, says Hamilton police Const. Paul Mallen

In today's digital age, scammers have a wider range of weapons to use against unsuspecting seniors, according to Hamilton police Const. Paul Mallen, an officer in the crimes against seniors unit.

Mallen, who offered a presentation Sept. 14 at the Red Hill Library, said criminals use social media profiles, like Facebook, to identify where potential victims live and the names of family members.

A death in the family, publicized in an obituary, can also give scammers an opportunity to strike.

"Now they know you're upset. You're in a bad place in your life," said Mallen. "That's when they're going to come and tell you, "Your roof is horrible."

Mallen advises seniors to keep Facebook profiles private and to limit the personal information that's provided.

Mallen warns companies often sell names and numbers of clients, for things like magazine subscriptions, to third parties, for direct marketing purposes. He advises people to think twice when providing their names, phone numbers and other personal information for so-called "free draws" at trade shows and other events. Information can often be used or sold for nefarious purposes.

Mallen said the grandparent scam is still prevalent in Hamilton. In the phone scam, a caller identifies himself or herself as the senior's grandchild and claims to be in trouble. The caller requests a large sum of money for a medical bill, an accident or to be bailed out of jail. Often, the senior will blurt out a grandchild's name, giving the scammer another advantage.

To avoid becoming a target, Mallen urges seniors to ask verifying questions to confirm the caller's identity. Seniors should tell the caller they will call him or her right back.

Other common telephone frauds are the immigration scam and the Canada Revenue scam. In the immigration scam, a caller posing as an agent for Citizenship and Immigration Canada will demand a large sum of money as a fine that must be paid to avoid deportation. The victim is then ordered to send money using prepaid gift cards, such as iTunes cards. In the Canada Revenue scam, a fraudster will tell a senior that he or she owes a large tax bill which must be paid immediately to avoid jail time.

Mallen advises seniors that government agencies will never call citizens demanding payment of fines.