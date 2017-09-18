Seniors must be vigilant in the fight against scammers, says Hamilton police Const. Paul Mallen

In today's digital age, scammers have a wider range of weapons to use against unsuspecting seniors, according to Hamilton police Const. Paul Mallen, an officer in the crimes against seniors unit.
Mallen, who offered a presentation Sept. 14 at the Red Hill Library, said criminals use social media profiles, like Facebook, to identify where potential victims live and the names of family members.
A death in the family, publicized in an obituary, can also give scammers an opportunity to strike.
"Now they know you're upset. You're in a bad place in your life," said Mallen. "That's when they're going to come and tell you, "Your roof is horrible."
Mallen advises seniors to keep Facebook profiles private and to limit the personal information that's provided.
Mallen warns companies often sell names and numbers of clients, for things like magazine subscriptions, to third parties, for direct marketing purposes. He advises people to think twice when providing their names, phone numbers and other personal information for so-called "free draws" at trade shows and other events. Information can often be used or sold for nefarious purposes.
Mallen said the grandparent scam is still prevalent in Hamilton. In the phone scam, a caller identifies himself or herself as the senior's grandchild and claims to be in trouble. The caller requests a large sum of money for a medical bill, an accident or to be bailed out of jail. Often, the senior will blurt out a grandchild's name, giving the scammer another advantage.
To avoid becoming a target, Mallen urges seniors to ask verifying questions to confirm the caller's identity. Seniors should tell the caller they will call him or her right back.
Other common telephone frauds are the immigration scam and the Canada Revenue scam. In the immigration scam, a caller posing as an agent for Citizenship and Immigration Canada will demand a large sum of money as a fine that must be paid to avoid deportation. The victim is then ordered to send money using prepaid gift cards, such as iTunes cards. In the Canada Revenue scam, a fraudster will tell a senior that he or she owes a large tax bill which must be paid immediately to avoid jail time.
Mallen advises seniors that government agencies will never call citizens demanding payment of fines.
"If Canada Revenue has an issue with you, you will get a registered mail, that will come to your house and they will ask you to meet with them in their office," said Mallen.
If seniors are targeted by either the immigration or the Canada Revenue scams, Mallen said seniors should simply just hang up the phone.
Mallen also urges seniors to beware door-to-door canvassers selling home heating and cooling equipment. A predatory sales tactic - which is nevertheless legal in Ontario - is the door-to-door sale of furnaces and air conditioners at a monthly rate over a long-term contract.
Mallen said in some cases, a homeowner may agree to pay $50 a month for a $5,000 furnace and air conditioning unit, for a 25-year contract. That monthly fee amounts to $15,000 over the course of the contract. Meanwhile, and without the homeowner's knowledge, a lien is placed on the home which guarantees that the money is paid, regardless of whether the home is sold.
If seniors fall into a situation like this one, Mallen advises them to take advantage of the 10-day cooling off period to cancel a contract. For water heaters, the cooling-off period is 20 days. The cancellation request should be made by email or fax - not by telephone - so it can be verified. Once the cooling-off period has expired, there is very little police can do, Mallen said.
Seniors who believe they have been a victim of a financial crime may contact the crimes against seniors unit at 905-540-5300.
