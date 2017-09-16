New tools will help Hamilton Police enforce marijuana laws

Ontario's Attorney General is working with local police to develop a "coordinated enforcement strategy" to help make it easier for police to permanently shut down illegal marijuana dispensaries.

Hamilton Police chief Eric Girt told police services board members last Thursday it is difficult for police to enforce current laws prohibiting the sale of marijuana - but with the province's recent announcement of plans to take the sale of pot in-house when it is legalized by the federal government, there is a sign the province will create new tools to assist local enforcement.

Board chair and Ancaster city councillor Lloyd Ferguson said after Thursday's meeting he's already participated in a conference call with the attorney general's office discussing needed enforcement tools and resources to close illegal storefront sales.

Ministry staff say improving enforcement is the goal of current discussions.

"Ontario will be convening an enforcement summit in the coming weeks," said attorney general spokesperson Emilie Smith. "In addition, Ontario is seeking further details on the federal government's recent commitment to allocate up to $274-million to addresss cannabis enforcement.

"The only legal method of purchasing medical cannabis in Canada is by registering with a licensed producer and receiving the product through registered mail. Currently, any purchase and sale of cannabis outside of these parameters, including through storefront dispensaries, is illegal."

Cannabis dispensaries across the city - including existing storefronts in Dundas, Hamilton mountain, and Stoney Creek - are illegal under current law and will remain illegal when Ontario's LCBO takes over legalized sales in 150 standalone stores across the province between 2019 and 2020.

Chief Girt suggested that sends a strong message for the province's assistance on local enforcement.

"The province sent a message and that is these dispensaries will not be regulated by the government," Girt said, adding local police look forward to the ability to keep marijuana out of the hands of children and organized crime.

A Sept. 8 press release announcing the provinces plan to open 80 LCBO-administered legal marijuana stores by July 1, 2019 also stated: "Illicit cannabis dispensaries are not and will not be legal retailers. The province will pursue a coordinated and proactive enforcement strategy, working with municipalities, local police services, the OPP and the federal government to help shut down these illegal operations."