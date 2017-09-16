Hamilton Police unfounded sex assault review completes first step

Hamilton Police Services Board members are looking forward to seeing a report on an internal review of all sexual assault complaints classified as unfounded by police between 2010 and 2014.

During an update on a wide-ranging sexual assault investigation review last Thursday, Insp. Dave Hennick told the board internal review of all sexual assault and child abuse unfounded cases during that four year period was completed last week - but analysis and reporting of the findings will wait until an external review is also completed later this year by a local sexual assault community review team.That review is scheduled to begin Nov. 6.

"I'm confident we have the right group of people on the committee that can help us do a better job," Hennick said.

That committee, chaired by Ottawa rape crisis centre director Sunny Marriner and featuring three police service representatives, regional crown attorney Monica MacKenzie, and Lenore Lukasik-Foss director of the Sexual Assault Centre Hamilton & Area among its eight members, will audit a "random sample" of unfounded sexual assault unit investigations between 2010 and 2016.