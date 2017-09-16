Hamilton Police unfounded sex assault review completes first step

Hamilton Police Services Board members are looking forward to seeing a report on an internal review of all sexual assault complaints classified as unfounded by police between 2010 and 2014.
During an update on a wide-ranging sexual assault investigation review last Thursday, Insp. Dave Hennick told the board internal review of all sexual assault and child abuse unfounded cases during that four year period was completed last week - but analysis and reporting of the findings will wait until an external review is also completed later this year by a local sexual assault community review team.That review is scheduled to begin Nov. 6.
"I'm confident we have the right group of people on the committee that can help us do a better job," Hennick said.
That committee, chaired by Ottawa rape crisis centre director Sunny Marriner and featuring three police service representatives, regional crown attorney Monica MacKenzie, and Lenore Lukasik-Foss director of the Sexual Assault Centre Hamilton & Area among its eight members, will audit a "random sample" of unfounded sexual assault unit investigations between 2010 and 2016.
Hennick said the internal review completed a week earlier involved one officer reviewing all unfounded sexual assault cases, and another officer reviewing all unfounded child abuse cases.
"Neither officer was working in those divisions when the cases were investigated," Hennick said.
Board member Madeleine Levy said Ottawa conducted a similar project, but their committee remained active for ongoing review. She would like to see Hamilton police make its review team permanent.
"We want to make sure this isn't a one-off," Levy said, and she asked to see the internal review report.
Board member Stanley Tick asked if the full internal review resulted in any previously unfounded cases being re-classified as founded, but Hennick said he hasn't reviewed the findings and couldn't answer the question.
"The report will be coming up in the near future," he said.
Board chair Lloyd Ferguson said he hopes police report back on their internal review "sooner, rather than later, so we can see if anything changed."
In addition to the two case reviews, police have also pledged to review their sexual assault policy and records management practices. Hennick reported that any policy updates will be held pending the outcome of the review and any recommendations from the sexual assault community review team.
Members of the review team include: Cindilee Ecker-Flagg, executive director native women's centre; Diana Tikasz, coordinator Hamilton Health Sciences sexual assault and domestic violence care centre; Insp. David Hennick, Staff Sergeant David Dunbar and victim services branch administrator Susan Double of Hamilton Police Service; and Monica MacKenzie of the Ministry of the Attorney General.
Hamilton Police Services Board members are looking forward to seeing a report on an internal review of all sexual assault complaints classified as unfounded by police between 2010 and 2014.
During an update on a wide-ranging sexual assault investigation review last Thursday, Insp. Dave Hennick told the board internal review of all sexual assault and child abuse unfounded cases during that four year period was completed last week - but analysis and reporting of the findings will wait until an external review is also completed later this year by a local sexual assault community review team.That review is scheduled to begin Nov. 6.
"I'm confident we have the right group of people on the committee that can help us do a better job," Hennick said.
That committee, chaired by Ottawa rape crisis centre director Sunny Marriner and featuring three police service representatives, regional crown attorney Monica MacKenzie, and Lenore Lukasik-Foss director of the Sexual Assault Centre Hamilton & Area among its eight members, will audit a "random sample" of unfounded sexual assault unit investigations between 2010 and 2016.
Hennick said the internal review completed a week earlier involved one officer reviewing all unfounded sexual assault cases, and another officer reviewing all unfounded child abuse cases.
"Neither officer was working in those divisions when the cases were investigated," Hennick said.
Board member Madeleine Levy said Ottawa conducted a similar project, but their committee remained active for ongoing review. She would like to see Hamilton police make its review team permanent.
"We want to make sure this isn't a one-off," Levy said, and she asked to see the internal review report.
Board member Stanley Tick asked if the full internal review resulted in any previously unfounded cases being re-classified as founded, but Hennick said he hasn't reviewed the findings and couldn't answer the question.
"The report will be coming up in the near future," he said.
Board chair Lloyd Ferguson said he hopes police report back on their internal review "sooner, rather than later, so we can see if anything changed."
In addition to the two case reviews, police have also pledged to review their sexual assault policy and records management practices. Hennick reported that any policy updates will be held pending the outcome of the review and any recommendations from the sexual assault community review team.
Members of the review team include: Cindilee Ecker-Flagg, executive director native women's centre; Diana Tikasz, coordinator Hamilton Health Sciences sexual assault and domestic violence care centre; Insp. David Hennick, Staff Sergeant David Dunbar and victim services branch administrator Susan Double of Hamilton Police Service; and Monica MacKenzie of the Ministry of the Attorney General.
Hamilton Police Services Board members are looking forward to seeing a report on an internal review of all sexual assault complaints classified as unfounded by police between 2010 and 2014.
During an update on a wide-ranging sexual assault investigation review last Thursday, Insp. Dave Hennick told the board internal review of all sexual assault and child abuse unfounded cases during that four year period was completed last week - but analysis and reporting of the findings will wait until an external review is also completed later this year by a local sexual assault community review team.That review is scheduled to begin Nov. 6.
"I'm confident we have the right group of people on the committee that can help us do a better job," Hennick said.
That committee, chaired by Ottawa rape crisis centre director Sunny Marriner and featuring three police service representatives, regional crown attorney Monica MacKenzie, and Lenore Lukasik-Foss director of the Sexual Assault Centre Hamilton & Area among its eight members, will audit a "random sample" of unfounded sexual assault unit investigations between 2010 and 2016.
Hennick said the internal review completed a week earlier involved one officer reviewing all unfounded sexual assault cases, and another officer reviewing all unfounded child abuse cases.
"Neither officer was working in those divisions when the cases were investigated," Hennick said.
Board member Madeleine Levy said Ottawa conducted a similar project, but their committee remained active for ongoing review. She would like to see Hamilton police make its review team permanent.
"We want to make sure this isn't a one-off," Levy said, and she asked to see the internal review report.
Board member Stanley Tick asked if the full internal review resulted in any previously unfounded cases being re-classified as founded, but Hennick said he hasn't reviewed the findings and couldn't answer the question.
"The report will be coming up in the near future," he said.
Board chair Lloyd Ferguson said he hopes police report back on their internal review "sooner, rather than later, so we can see if anything changed."
In addition to the two case reviews, police have also pledged to review their sexual assault policy and records management practices. Hennick reported that any policy updates will be held pending the outcome of the review and any recommendations from the sexual assault community review team.
Members of the review team include: Cindilee Ecker-Flagg, executive director native women's centre; Diana Tikasz, coordinator Hamilton Health Sciences sexual assault and domestic violence care centre; Insp. David Hennick, Staff Sergeant David Dunbar and victim services branch administrator Susan Double of Hamilton Police Service; and Monica MacKenzie of the Ministry of the Attorney General.