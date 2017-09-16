Hamilton Mountain NDP MP Scott Duvall proposes legislation to protect workers’ pensions

The federal NDP has launched a drive to reform Canada’s bankruptcy laws.
In a room full of union supporters April 15 at the Steelworkers Hall on Barton Street, NDP leader Thomas Mulcair announced Hamilton Mountain MP Scott Duvall, a former steelworker, will introduce a private member’s bill this fall to protect workers’ pensions when a company is allowed to restructure its financial affairs under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.
“The workers are not asking for anything more than what they already have,” said Duvall, surrounded by Hamilton’s other NDP politicians — David Christopherson (MP Hamilton Centre) and MPPs Paul Miller and Monique Taylor — along with leaders of various unions.
“They are asking to commit to the agreements for employment and (for companies) to stop stealing from them.”
Duvall referred to the recent decision by Sears Canada to seek protection that he said allowed the company to fire 2,900 people and eliminate their medical and pension benefits. The company also filed a motion in court to suspend monthly payments to employees’ pension plan and retirees’ post-retirement benefit plan.
“That is the most ruthless, gutless, unethical thing I have ever seen,” said Duval, the NDP’s pension critic.
In June, Sears Canada announced it was seeking court protection from its creditors, which included laying off 17 per cent or 2,900 employees from its 17,000 staff and closing 59 locations.
U.S. Steel Canada operated under the creditors’ act from September 2014 until it emerged from creditor protection in June. It was acquired by Bedrock Industries and formally changed its name to Stelco.
Since 2009, the government has granted 286 companies creditor protection under the bankruptcy laws, including Can-West, Bauer Hockey Retail Corp., SunEdison Canadian Construction LP, Golf Town Canada Holdings Inc., and the Victorian Order of Nurses for Canada.
Canadian companies file for protection from their creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. It’s a law that allows a company time to work out its financial problems. The company is supposed to develop a restructuring or organization plan within 90 says so it can keep operating. As long as the act is in place, creditors are not allowed to take any action to collect money owned them.
Under the act, secured creditors, including lenders and debt-holders, top the list to get their money back. Workers and their benefits are typically at the end of the line. Duvall is proposing with his bill to make sure workers receive the same amount of consideration as the secured creditors when a company seeks protection.
Duvall said over the years he has seen retirees deprived of their benefits and with limited financial resources forced to decide either to put food on the table or buy drugs for their medical condition.
“It’s got to stop,” he said.
Duvall said he expects to introduce his bill in the House of Commons sometime this fall. But he conceded it will be up to the Liberals to decide how fast to move the legislation.
“I’m challenging the other members of government and the other parties to get on board with this,” said Duvall.
He said he has contacted Hamilton East-Stoney Creek Liberal MP Bob Bratina and Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi about his bill, but “I haven’t had any type of response back.”
Duvall acknowledged his legislation won’t help the people fired from Sears, or any workers who have suffered a similar fate.
He said the bankruptcy laws were established in 1933 to protect companies and shareholders during the Great Depression. But now companies are using the laws to their own advantage, he said.
“It’s the wild west,” said Duvall. “The rules are made up as they go.”
Mulcair blamed the Liberals and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for ignoring the steelworkers’ plight.
During the campaign Trudeau promised in Hamilton he would protect steelworkers’ pensions, said Mulcair. But since being elected nearly two years ago, the Liberals have voted against the NDP’s anti-scab legislation, while refusing to do anything about the retirees.
“We really want people to understand that the NDP is serious about protecting pensions,” said Mulcair. “(Trudeau) talks on the left, but governs on the right.”
Duvall says he will criss-cross the country drumming up support for his private member’s bill, talking to union organizations and visiting other MPs ridings.
“We need to make sure this issue has to stop before anybody else gets hurt,” said Duvall.
