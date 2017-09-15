Hamilton licensing tribunal upholds denial of business licence to Stoney Creek spa

Tao later told the tribunal the ad was placed by her cousin and that she was unable to remove it from the website. Through an interpreter, she said the spa does not offer adult entertainment or body rub services, and that anyone requesting such services would be turned away.

Gordon said he also asked Tao if she had ever worked at an establishment on Speers Road in Oakville, to which, he said, Tao responded she had not.

Gordon said he then presented Tao with an article from the Burlington Post, dated Nov. 25, 2009 that states Tao was charged with being an inmate of a common bawdy house. The article references a police raid at Vista Spa, at 2544 Speers Rd. Gordon noted the name and age of one of the suspects matched the name and age Tao provided on her licence application.

“I think she was surprised that she had been shown the article,” Gordon told the tribunal.

When asked why she had not disclosed her connection to Vista Spa, Tao told the tribunal she had only been working at the establishment for three days to help a friend and that she was only working on clients’ nails.

“I saw the newspaper and it reminded me,” Tao said through the interpreter. It was only three days and it was the worst day of my life.”

Despite assurances from Tao that Serenity does not provide adult entertainment services, Clayton argued in her closing statement the tribunal should be concerned that the appellant appeared to take no steps to remedy the advertising issue in the weeks between April and June.

“The problem, though, is the honesty and integrity issue,” said Clayton.

In her testimony, Tao said she was offended by the assertion that she is “not honest.”

“I’ve been here 11 years in Canada and I know what is the right thing to do and what is the wrong thing to do. I would not have done things that are illegal,” she said through an interpreter.

Tao said her business specializes in providing massages for steelworkers, construction workers and truck drivers.

“I help whoever needs help,” Tao said. “You may not want to give me a licence, but I do not want to be called ‘not honest.’”

In the end, the tribunal deliberated for less than five minutes before reaching a decision.

While announcing the ruling, tribunal chair Terry Whitehead said Hamilton business owners who fail to heed the city’s bylaws shouldn’t be in business. He also questioned Tao’s apparent failure to correct the misleading advertising.

“The actions speak louder than the words,” said Whitehead.

