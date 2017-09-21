Hamilton school board to create fraud policy

Hamilton board chair Todd White said it would be “ludicrous” to include misused sick days in the policy here because they’re already addressed by an attendance support program and, potentially, discipline procedures.

He said he sees the policy applying to things like expense claims, purchases, contract tendering and bidding processes.

In one of the Thames Valley cases, a telecommunications expert received a two-year jail sentence after pocketing at least $1 million by selling headsets purchased by the board without its knowledge.

“When it comes to sick days, that speaks to a different issue. Yes, there’s a financial impact, but I don’t think we should even tease attendance support as possible fraud,” White said.

“There is, to me, a whole realm of education around proper use of sick days, time off, etcetera, that can be considered through attendance support, not fraud.”

White said he doesn’t believe fraud is a concern at the board but trustees already took steps last year to tighten procedures on capital projects, including by requiring his signature on any contracts worth more than $2 million.

He said he also now signs off on education director Manny Figueiredo’s expenses.

White said the board audits five school council accounts each year and the Education Act requires the education director or treasurer to report any fraud or suspected fraud to trustees’ audit committee.

Such instances are dealt with behind closed doors because they involve personnel issues, but any criminal wrongdoing would be reported to police, he said.