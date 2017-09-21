Hamilton school board to create fraud policy

Hamilton’s public school board is creating a policy to combat fraud in the wake of recent high-profile cases elsewhere, including one earlier this year in Ottawa, where a parent council treasurer allegedly pilfered nearly $15,000 in school funds.
Stoney Creek trustee Jeff Beattie, chair of the policy committee, said the goal is to bring a uniform approach to handing all instances of alleged fraud, presently dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
He said staff will likely present a draft policy to his committee in November.
“I think it’s a matter of having a consistent process and making sure that it’s perhaps more front-of-mind,” Beattie said.
“It seems something appropriate for an organization of our size and it’s something that most boards are either working on or are in the stages of developing themselves.”
Associate education director Peter Sovran said fraud could potentially cover anything from falsely claiming sick days and mileage expenses to criminal activity.
He said he expects plenty of discussion on what is categorized as fraud for the policy.
“Even the word fraud is pretty strong word, but it’s meant to be strong,” Sovran said. “Right away people jump to and say, ‘Oh, wow, that’s a criminal activity there.’ Really, in its most basic term, you say you did something that you didn’t do.”
A staff report notes the London-area Thames Valley District School Board ran afoul of unions there when it introduced a fraud-management program following two cases that saw senior managers jailed for stealing nearly $2 million.
Among the contentious issues there, according to the London Free Press, was a “snitch line” encouraging employees to report colleagues falsely calling in sick.
Hamilton board chair Todd White said it would be “ludicrous” to include misused sick days in the policy here because they’re already addressed by an attendance support program and, potentially, discipline procedures.
He said he sees the policy applying to things like expense claims, purchases, contract tendering and bidding processes.
In one of the Thames Valley cases, a telecommunications expert received a two-year jail sentence after pocketing at least $1 million by selling headsets purchased by the board without its knowledge.
“When it comes to sick days, that speaks to a different issue. Yes, there’s a financial impact, but I don’t think we should even tease attendance support as possible fraud,” White said.
“There is, to me, a whole realm of education around proper use of sick days, time off, etcetera, that can be considered through attendance support, not fraud.”
White said he doesn’t believe fraud is a concern at the board but trustees already took steps last year to tighten procedures on capital projects, including by requiring his signature on any contracts worth more than $2 million.
He said he also now signs off on education director Manny Figueiredo’s expenses.
White said the board audits five school council accounts each year and the Education Act requires the education director or treasurer to report any fraud or suspected fraud to trustees’ audit committee.
Such instances are dealt with behind closed doors because they involve personnel issues, but any criminal wrongdoing would be reported to police, he said.
Hamilton’s public school board is creating a policy to combat fraud in the wake of recent high-profile cases elsewhere, including one earlier this year in Ottawa, where a parent council treasurer allegedly pilfered nearly $15,000 in school funds.
Stoney Creek trustee Jeff Beattie, chair of the policy committee, said the goal is to bring a uniform approach to handing all instances of alleged fraud, presently dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
He said staff will likely present a draft policy to his committee in November.
“I think it’s a matter of having a consistent process and making sure that it’s perhaps more front-of-mind,” Beattie said.
“It seems something appropriate for an organization of our size and it’s something that most boards are either working on or are in the stages of developing themselves.”
Associate education director Peter Sovran said fraud could potentially cover anything from falsely claiming sick days and mileage expenses to criminal activity.
He said he expects plenty of discussion on what is categorized as fraud for the policy.
“Even the word fraud is pretty strong word, but it’s meant to be strong,” Sovran said. “Right away people jump to and say, ‘Oh, wow, that’s a criminal activity there.’ Really, in its most basic term, you say you did something that you didn’t do.”
A staff report notes the London-area Thames Valley District School Board ran afoul of unions there when it introduced a fraud-management program following two cases that saw senior managers jailed for stealing nearly $2 million.
Among the contentious issues there, according to the London Free Press, was a “snitch line” encouraging employees to report colleagues falsely calling in sick.
Hamilton board chair Todd White said it would be “ludicrous” to include misused sick days in the policy here because they’re already addressed by an attendance support program and, potentially, discipline procedures.
He said he sees the policy applying to things like expense claims, purchases, contract tendering and bidding processes.
In one of the Thames Valley cases, a telecommunications expert received a two-year jail sentence after pocketing at least $1 million by selling headsets purchased by the board without its knowledge.
“When it comes to sick days, that speaks to a different issue. Yes, there’s a financial impact, but I don’t think we should even tease attendance support as possible fraud,” White said.
“There is, to me, a whole realm of education around proper use of sick days, time off, etcetera, that can be considered through attendance support, not fraud.”
White said he doesn’t believe fraud is a concern at the board but trustees already took steps last year to tighten procedures on capital projects, including by requiring his signature on any contracts worth more than $2 million.
He said he also now signs off on education director Manny Figueiredo’s expenses.
White said the board audits five school council accounts each year and the Education Act requires the education director or treasurer to report any fraud or suspected fraud to trustees’ audit committee.
Such instances are dealt with behind closed doors because they involve personnel issues, but any criminal wrongdoing would be reported to police, he said.
Hamilton’s public school board is creating a policy to combat fraud in the wake of recent high-profile cases elsewhere, including one earlier this year in Ottawa, where a parent council treasurer allegedly pilfered nearly $15,000 in school funds.
Stoney Creek trustee Jeff Beattie, chair of the policy committee, said the goal is to bring a uniform approach to handing all instances of alleged fraud, presently dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
He said staff will likely present a draft policy to his committee in November.
“I think it’s a matter of having a consistent process and making sure that it’s perhaps more front-of-mind,” Beattie said.
“It seems something appropriate for an organization of our size and it’s something that most boards are either working on or are in the stages of developing themselves.”
Associate education director Peter Sovran said fraud could potentially cover anything from falsely claiming sick days and mileage expenses to criminal activity.
He said he expects plenty of discussion on what is categorized as fraud for the policy.
“Even the word fraud is pretty strong word, but it’s meant to be strong,” Sovran said. “Right away people jump to and say, ‘Oh, wow, that’s a criminal activity there.’ Really, in its most basic term, you say you did something that you didn’t do.”
A staff report notes the London-area Thames Valley District School Board ran afoul of unions there when it introduced a fraud-management program following two cases that saw senior managers jailed for stealing nearly $2 million.
Among the contentious issues there, according to the London Free Press, was a “snitch line” encouraging employees to report colleagues falsely calling in sick.
Hamilton board chair Todd White said it would be “ludicrous” to include misused sick days in the policy here because they’re already addressed by an attendance support program and, potentially, discipline procedures.
He said he sees the policy applying to things like expense claims, purchases, contract tendering and bidding processes.
In one of the Thames Valley cases, a telecommunications expert received a two-year jail sentence after pocketing at least $1 million by selling headsets purchased by the board without its knowledge.
“When it comes to sick days, that speaks to a different issue. Yes, there’s a financial impact, but I don’t think we should even tease attendance support as possible fraud,” White said.
“There is, to me, a whole realm of education around proper use of sick days, time off, etcetera, that can be considered through attendance support, not fraud.”
White said he doesn’t believe fraud is a concern at the board but trustees already took steps last year to tighten procedures on capital projects, including by requiring his signature on any contracts worth more than $2 million.
He said he also now signs off on education director Manny Figueiredo’s expenses.
White said the board audits five school council accounts each year and the Education Act requires the education director or treasurer to report any fraud or suspected fraud to trustees’ audit committee.
Such instances are dealt with behind closed doors because they involve personnel issues, but any criminal wrongdoing would be reported to police, he said.