Faculty at Mohawk College vote for strike

Faculty at Mohawk College has voted 65 percent in favour of strike action if necessary to back their contract demands.

The Mohawk number is slightly below the average at Ontario’s 24 community colleges where faculty, who are members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, voted 68 percent in favour of strike action on Thursday.

About 12,000 instructors, librarians and counselors across the province are covered by the collective agreement.

Contract talks between the union and the employer board (which represents the colleges) are slated to resume on Monday.

The current collective agreement expires at the end of the month.

“The ball is now in management’s court,” said Geoff Ondercin-Bourne, president of OPSEU Local 240 at Mohawk.

Ondercin-Bourne noted more than half of the 642 faculty at Mohawk who were eligible to vote cast a ballot in the day-long voting.

“This mandate does not guarantee there will be a strike,” noted Mohawk president Ron McKerlie in a message posted to Facebook on Thursday night. “Of the 12 strike votes in the past 50 years at Ontario colleges, only three have led to a strike.”

McKerlie said the college remains hopeful “a fair settlement” will be reached before the current contract expires.

“If there is a strike, Mohawk will ensure that you get the opportunity to complete your year,” McKerlie said. “It’s important to note that no student at an Ontario college has ever lost their year due to a strike.”