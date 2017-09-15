Hamilton's Chedoke elementary school fundraising for natural outdoor space

A transformation is in the works at Chedoke elementary school.

Fundraising has begun for a shaded outdoor learning space, featuring an amphitheatre and log climbing structure, along the whole front of the Bendamere Avenue building.

“We have the property and we’ve got the trees,” principal Priscilla Mochrie says of the project.

“We hope to break ground next September.”

We hope to break ground next September.

The school’s Natural Space 4 Chedoke committee launched its fundraising drive — it needs $150,000 to complete the first, and most expensive, phase of the project — at a meet-the-teacher barbecue Sept. 14.

The idea for the natural area started about 18 months ago when the school council was deciding on a project to undertake.

“It kind of snowballed into this grand idea,” says Timea Strifler, who heads up the committee. “It’s shifting the way our children learn. It’s really great for collaboration.”

Vice-principal Jo-Ann Corbin-Hayes adds that a classroom doesn’t have to be four walls and a chalkboard. It learning is happening, she says, that’s a classroom.

To donate to the project or see renderings of what the natural space will look like, see NS4C.ca.

