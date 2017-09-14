Hamilton police officer calls Coun. Matthew Green “hostile” during 2016 encounter

Hamilton police officer Andrew Pfeifer testified at his disciplinary hearing that Coun. Matthew Green was “hostile” and “angry” when he stopped the politician while he waited for a bus.
In his first description of what happened on April 26, 2016, Pfeifer said he stopped his vehicle on Stinson Street near Victoria Street to check to see if Green was all right. Pfeifer, a veteran officer, didn’t recognize the politician who he said was holding out his hands in front of him, standing in a “puddle of mud”, “hiding” near the Claremont Access, and looking back and forth during a cool and windy afternoon.
Pfeifer testified, while nearly 60 people crammed into the small hearing room Sept. 14, that he first asked Green “How are you?” and the politician responded “in a sarcastic way ‘How are you?’” The officer, who said he was about 40 feet away from Green, asked again ‘Are you okay’, and Green, “looking more aggressive” responded “Are you okay? Let’s have a conversation.”
Pfeifer, who said he remained “professional” during the encounter, then described Green as pounding his chest.
Pfeifer asked, in what he described in a “friendly manner” if he lived in the area. Green said “Yes, I’m very much from this city.” The officer then asked for his name, which Green provided. He quickly asked the officer for his name, which he provided.
Pfeifer again asked him if he was sure he was okay? When Green said yes, Pfeiffer then responded “Have a good day” and left.
The entire exchanged, said Pfeifer, occurred in less than a minute.
Previous testimony by a witness, Shahzi Bokhari, said the encounter took up to seven minutes to be completed.
In his testimony, Green said he felt “humiliated” by the encounter with Pfeifer. He said Pfeifer only asked him how he was at the end of the conservation.
“I felt I was criminalized in my own community,” said Green.
Green was waiting for a bus after visiting a resident in the area.
Green also called the idea he was standing in a “puddle of mud” one of the more “bizarre” aspects of the case. He also condemned the idea he pounded his chest, calling it “preposterous.”
“I don’t make a habit of hitting my chest,” said Green in his testimony.
Pfeifer is charged under the Police Services Act with one count of discreditable conduct.
After his encounter with Green, Pfeifer and another officer quickly left the area in separate vehicles and travelled to central police headquarters believing he may have a complaint. He checked his phone to look up the name ‘Matthew Green’ and confirmed he was a city councillor. He told his superior what had happened.
“I was surprised and stunned that a city councillor would react to me” like that, said Pfeifer under questioning from Green’s lawyer Wade Poziomka.
But he said "I did not do anything wrong."
He testified that he went to a Barton Street parking lot near Elgin, and for the next 30 minutes composed his notes with another officer.
Pfeifer defended his decision to stop and talk to Green to Poziomka who at times rapidly fired questions at him about what made the officer believe there was a mental health problem to prompt stopping his client.
Pfeifer told the hearing based upon the way Green was acting, not wearing a coat for weather protection, standing in an unusual place, “hiding” behind the access, while waiting for the bus and looking side to side. The bus stop was across the street.
Green said he was looking at his cell phone for messages and wanted to get out of the way of the wind.
“It was out of the ordinary,” said Pfeiffer. “I was just checking on his well-being.”
The officer, who has experience in dealing with people with mental health issues as part of the Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST), said the Stinson area is “saturated” with people with mental health issues; there are a number of lodging facilities, and there is a crisis centre in the area. Prior to his interaction with Green, Pfeifer said he had an encounter with a man behaving erratically nearby, who was walking in traffic with just a t-shirt on.
Pfeifer rejected the idea he was “carding” Green, where police arbitrarily stop people and collect personal information. He said he has “never” carded a person before.
During his testimony, Pfeifer rejected the notion that a vehicle drove slowly past the scene and saw the encounter. In earlier testimony, the witness, Bokhari ,said she drove her Mazda past the officer and Green during the encounter. She called the “demeanor” of Pfeifer not friendly and was concerned the stop was “inappropriate.” Pfeifer called Bokhari’s evidence not true.
The hearing continues Sept. 15 at the Sheraton Hotel with the defense presenting its evidence.
