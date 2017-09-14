Hamilton police officer calls Coun. Matthew Green “hostile” during 2016 encounter

Green was waiting for a bus after visiting a resident in the area.

Green also called the idea he was standing in a “puddle of mud” one of the more “bizarre” aspects of the case. He also condemned the idea he pounded his chest, calling it “preposterous.”

“I don’t make a habit of hitting my chest,” said Green in his testimony.

Pfeifer is charged under the Police Services Act with one count of discreditable conduct.

After his encounter with Green, Pfeifer and another officer quickly left the area in separate vehicles and travelled to central police headquarters believing he may have a complaint. He checked his phone to look up the name ‘Matthew Green’ and confirmed he was a city councillor. He told his superior what had happened.

“I was surprised and stunned that a city councillor would react to me” like that, said Pfeifer under questioning from Green’s lawyer Wade Poziomka.

But he said "I did not do anything wrong."

He testified that he went to a Barton Street parking lot near Elgin, and for the next 30 minutes composed his notes with another officer.

Pfeifer defended his decision to stop and talk to Green to Poziomka who at times rapidly fired questions at him about what made the officer believe there was a mental health problem to prompt stopping his client.

Pfeifer told the hearing based upon the way Green was acting, not wearing a coat for weather protection, standing in an unusual place, “hiding” behind the access, while waiting for the bus and looking side to side. The bus stop was across the street.

Green said he was looking at his cell phone for messages and wanted to get out of the way of the wind.

“It was out of the ordinary,” said Pfeiffer. “I was just checking on his well-being.”

The officer, who has experience in dealing with people with mental health issues as part of the Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST), said the Stinson area is “saturated” with people with mental health issues; there are a number of lodging facilities, and there is a crisis centre in the area. Prior to his interaction with Green, Pfeifer said he had an encounter with a man behaving erratically nearby, who was walking in traffic with just a t-shirt on.

Pfeifer rejected the idea he was “carding” Green, where police arbitrarily stop people and collect personal information. He said he has “never” carded a person before.

During his testimony, Pfeifer rejected the notion that a vehicle drove slowly past the scene and saw the encounter. In earlier testimony, the witness, Bokhari ,said she drove her Mazda past the officer and Green during the encounter. She called the “demeanor” of Pfeifer not friendly and was concerned the stop was “inappropriate.” Pfeifer called Bokhari’s evidence not true.

The hearing continues Sept. 15 at the Sheraton Hotel with the defense presenting its evidence.