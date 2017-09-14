Ancaster section of Enbridge pipeline sabotaged

Hamilton police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity around the construction of a new section of the Enbridge Line 10 oil pipeline after it was vandalized twice in Ancaster in the past week.

Const. Lorraine Edwards said although police are still trying to identify who drilled into the pipeline, they are aware of a recent anonymous post on an anarchist website that claimed responsibility.

“It’s kind of identifying all their views and how to go about sabotaging the pipeline,” Edwards said.

Amid fierce opposition from critics who argue it is increasing its capacity to send oil south of the border, Enbridge is replacing a 35-kilometre section of the pipeline between Westover in Flamborough and Nanticoke.

Approved by Canada’s National Energy Board in January, the replacement section is bigger in diameter — about 50 centimetres, up from 30 — and runs through environmentally sensitive areas in Flamborough and Ancaster.

An anonymous poster on the website anarchistnews.org appears to take credit for the vandalism, declaring “pipelines are war” and claiming to be acting “in solidarity with the Indigenous peoples of this area.”

“It’s in this spirit that we found ourselves going for long moonlit strolls through the trenches of the freshly dug line 10 right-of-way,” the post states.

“Wherever we felt the urge, we drilled various sized holes into pipeline segments while spilling corrosives inside others.”

The post goes on to offer advice on how to follow suit.

Police ask anyone with information on the vandalism to contact Det. Dave Brady at 905-546-3851 or by email at dbrady@hamiltonpolice.on.ca.