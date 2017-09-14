Hamilton politicians withdraw from bidding on 2030 Commonwealth Games

Hamilton politicians refused to pick up the baton and enter the race to bid to host what would have been the Commonwealth Games 100th anniversary in 2030.
Councillors rejected in a 10-5 vote a last-ditched attempt by Mayor Fred Eisenberger at the Sept. 13 council meeting to request staff to gather further information to bid on the games. The general issues committee voted 7-6 against the idea.
Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson was absent from the vote.
Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla said when politicians at their Sept. 6 general issues committee meeting opposed the idea, there was a “collective sigh of relief (from the public) that I have not seen ever.
“This is a basket of lunacy to think about talking about this,” said Merulla. “I ran on a platform (in the 2014 municipal election) of back to basics – roads, sewers, sidewalks. Focus in on issues that really matter.”
Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr, who supported the recommendation at the general issues committee meeting, had second thoughts on the issue after talking with a few residents.
“I’m not feeling the hearty appetite out there at this time,” said Farr.
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson said he has “games anxiety” about even examining a possible bid for the Commonwealth Games.
Commonwealth Games officials internationally and nationally have encouraged Hamilton to make a bid with the understanding that since the city hosted the first games in 1930 when they were called the British Empire Games, Hamilton would be the odds-on favourite to win the bid. The last time a Canadian city hosted the games was in 1994 in Victoria, B.C.
Hamilton has already made bids to host the 1994, 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games. The city lost out to Victoria in 1994; the 2010 games went to New Delhi, India in 2014 and in 2014 the games were awarded to Halifax. However, when Halifax withdrew its bid, the games were awarded to Glasgow, Scotland.
Greg Maychak, who oversaw Hamilton’s 2015 Pan Am Games, said the indication from international officials is that Hamilton hosting the games in its centenary would be a “wonderful way to celebrate” the games.
But Hamilton would be expected to provide at least $100 million for what could be over a $900 million cost to host the event. Victoria is trying to make a bid to host the 2022 games, which officials estimate would cost about $950 million.
Toronto staff after examining whether the city should bid for the 2022 games, recommended against the idea because of the potential high cost.
The Gold Coast of Australia is hosting the 2018 games and is spending about $2 billion, which includes an athletes’ village.
“There are a lot of reasons to support this,” said Jackson.
But with his “anxiety,” he said, “I don’t see a need to rush it.”
A number of councillors still have sour tastes in their mouths in the aftermath of the city hosting the 2015 Pan Am Games and all the problems that went with constructing a new stadium. Hamilton remains in litigation over the construction company that oversaw building Tim Hortons Field.
Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge said the city needs to focus on the projects already underway including completing the $1 billion light-rail transit system, developing the waterfront and fixing the infrastructure, including building the needed bypass in Waterdown.
Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly, who voted initially to seek further information on the games, changed her mind because of the potential high cost.
Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson said the Pan Am Games were “excellent” and “put Hamilton on the world map.” She said bidding for the 2030 Commonwealth Games would “truly be a wonderful opportunity.”
Other councillors in support of the bid were Doug Conley, Robert Pasuta and Terry Whitehead.
The other politicians opposed were Brenda Johnson, Arlene VanderBeek, Chad Collins, Matthew Green, Aidan Johnson.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger encouraged his colleagues to at least vote to gather the needed information so they could make a proper decision.
“This is not a commitment to participate in a bid,” he said. “To go through this process and not gather the information necessary to make an informed decision, I think, is very, very unfortunate.”
Maychak told councillors that even though Hamilton may decide not to make a bid on the 2030 games now, a future council could decide to consider a bid.
“We could come back at a later date,” says Maychak.
