Hamilton politicians withdraw from bidding on 2030 Commonwealth Games

Greg Maychak, who oversaw Hamilton’s 2015 Pan Am Games, said the indication from international officials is that Hamilton hosting the games in its centenary would be a “wonderful way to celebrate” the games.

But Hamilton would be expected to provide at least $100 million for what could be over a $900 million cost to host the event. Victoria is trying to make a bid to host the 2022 games, which officials estimate would cost about $950 million.

Toronto staff after examining whether the city should bid for the 2022 games, recommended against the idea because of the potential high cost.

The Gold Coast of Australia is hosting the 2018 games and is spending about $2 billion, which includes an athletes’ village.

“There are a lot of reasons to support this,” said Jackson.

But with his “anxiety,” he said, “I don’t see a need to rush it.”

A number of councillors still have sour tastes in their mouths in the aftermath of the city hosting the 2015 Pan Am Games and all the problems that went with constructing a new stadium. Hamilton remains in litigation over the construction company that oversaw building Tim Hortons Field.

Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge said the city needs to focus on the projects already underway including completing the $1 billion light-rail transit system, developing the waterfront and fixing the infrastructure, including building the needed bypass in Waterdown.

Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly, who voted initially to seek further information on the games, changed her mind because of the potential high cost.

Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson said the Pan Am Games were “excellent” and “put Hamilton on the world map.” She said bidding for the 2030 Commonwealth Games would “truly be a wonderful opportunity.”

Other councillors in support of the bid were Doug Conley, Robert Pasuta and Terry Whitehead.

The other politicians opposed were Brenda Johnson, Arlene VanderBeek, Chad Collins, Matthew Green, Aidan Johnson.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger encouraged his colleagues to at least vote to gather the needed information so they could make a proper decision.

“This is not a commitment to participate in a bid,” he said. “To go through this process and not gather the information necessary to make an informed decision, I think, is very, very unfortunate.”

Maychak told councillors that even though Hamilton may decide not to make a bid on the 2030 games now, a future council could decide to consider a bid.

“We could come back at a later date,” says Maychak.



