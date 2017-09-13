Maple Leaf Foods fined $120,000 after worker sustains injuries in 2016 accident at Hamilton plant

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. pleaded guilty and was fined $120,000 after a worker was injured in an industrial accident at the company's Hamilton plant on March 23, 2016.

The decision was rendered Sept. 11 in a Hamilton courtroom. The fine was imposed by Justice of the Peace Kelly Visser. The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim surcharge.

According to a Ministry of Labour news release, the accident occurred when a worker was preparing to dump deboned chicken into a hopper for processing at the company's 440 Glover Rd. S. facility. The chicken was loaded onto a pallet in a large cardboard and plastic box called a "combo." The worker placed the pallet in the processing equipment so that it could be raised and dumped in the hopper.

During the dumping of the chicken the combo collapsed, causing the chicken to get stuck inside. The worker began lowering the combo to try to fix it, but it fell out of position on the equipment. The worker attempted to correct the positioning by hand and the pallet holding the combo slid down and struck the worker's arm, causing injuries.