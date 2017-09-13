Billy Sherring Park gets new playground equipment

News 01:09 PM by Mark Newman Hamilton Mountain News

The City of Hamilton spent $54,000 to replace the old playground equipment at Bill Sherring Park on the south-east Mountain with new play structures for young and older children.

Crews installed the new equipment in late August.

 

