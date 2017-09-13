Hamilton’s LRT members approve displaying Indigenous art along transit route

Hamilton politicians will encourage Metrolinx to allow the installation of Indigenous art at the city’s proposed light rail transit stops.
The idea, proposed by Ward 1 Coun. Aidan Johnson, would allow both Indigenous and non-Indigenous art to be displayed somewhere along the LRT system.
“The purpose of the motion is to begin a conversation about how we can possibly, hopefully include Indigenous art (along the route),” said Johnson during the Sept. 12 LRT subcommittee meeting.
The city’s Aboriginal subcommittee has already talked about the idea and provided preliminary encouragement to the city.
Hamilton’s King Street, said Johnson, where the largest portion of the LRT will be constructed, was an Indigenous trail prior to the area being settled by non-Indigenous peoples.
Documents show the trail or a footpath along what is now King Street extended from Queenston to the Head-of-the-Lake that avoided some of the marshier land and was closer to the foot of the escarpment, meandering east and west within Concession 3 connecting Hamilton with Grimsby and St. Catharines.
At the suggestion of Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, the motion also included the possible display of non-Indigenous art along the LRT.
“We have some great local artists,” said Ferguson.
A report by staff will be provided to the December 2017 general issues committee for councillors’ review.
Meanwhile, the subcommittee approved a motion requesting the actual operational and maintenance costs of the $1 million LRT system.
“There is a lot of speculation about what the costs are without any science,” said Ferguson.
Paul Johnson, director of the Hamilton LRT project, said it makes sense to identify the costs of the project now that the project has been approved by the province’s environment ministry.
“We have a strong sense of what we are constructing,” he said.
Johnson said it will take a “fairly lengthy” period to determine both the gross and net costs of the project. The numbers could be available by early in 2018.
