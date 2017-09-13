Hamilton’s LRT members approve displaying Indigenous art along transit route

Hamilton politicians will encourage Metrolinx to allow the installation of Indigenous art at the city’s proposed light rail transit stops.

The idea, proposed by Ward 1 Coun. Aidan Johnson, would allow both Indigenous and non-Indigenous art to be displayed somewhere along the LRT system.

“The purpose of the motion is to begin a conversation about how we can possibly, hopefully include Indigenous art (along the route),” said Johnson during the Sept. 12 LRT subcommittee meeting.

The city’s Aboriginal subcommittee has already talked about the idea and provided preliminary encouragement to the city.