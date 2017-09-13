Hamilton police looking for Adventure Village break-in suspect

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a break-in at Adventure Village earlier this month.

Const. Lorraine Edwards says a man broke into an office at the amusement centre at 580 Van Wagner’s Beach Rd. on Sept. 2 at 6:17 a.m. He fled after the alarm sounded and left empty-handed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Mirko Kuruc at 905-546-8939, Staff Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.