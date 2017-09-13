Witness describes encounter between Hamilton police officer and Coun. Matthew Green as “uncomfortable”

“That’s a substantial difference,” Cummins said.

Cummins also questioned Bokhari’s social media activity after the incident, including what he said could be described as her support for Green’s position that the officer’s action amounted to racial profiling.

Bokhari agreed with Cummins under cross-examination that she couldn’t say whether the police officer stopped Green based on any racial determination.

“You can’t conclude it was a racially motived stop,” said Cummins.

Responded Bokhari: “I can’t say it was a racially motived stop. But it didn’t seem appropriate. I still don’t know why the officer stopped Green.”

She said the hearing was “very important” for her “especially in the climate these days.”

Another witness testified in the afternoon that while walking with his son home with an umbrella from school, they spotted two police vehicles encountering Green near the underpass of the Claremont Access. He testified Green was leaning against a wall, but not in distress.

Michael Doyle, who has lived in the area for 22 years, said one or two vehicles were behind the two police officer vehicles waiting during what was a rainy and cool day.

“It was not a nice day,” he said.

Doyle said during the estimated 10 seconds he viewed the scene, the officer remained in the police vehicle.

The disciplinary hearing for Pfiefer, who is charged under the Police Services Act with one count of discreditable conduct, will continue Sept. 14 with two officers scheduled to testify. It will be the first time that Pfiefer has talked about what happened during his encounter with Green on April 26, 2016.

The hearing is scheduled to continue at the Sheraton Hotel Sept. 15 if required.

