Witness describes encounter between Hamilton police officer and Coun. Matthew Green as “uncomfortable”

A witness testified at a disciplinary hearing for a Hamilton police officer that she found an April 2016 encounter between Hamilton Coun. Matthew Green and two police officers “inappropriate.”
Shahzi Bokhari, a social planner for the Social Planning and Research Institute, told the hearing Sept. 12 that while driving along Stinson Street where a police officer had encountered Green, she believed the “demeanor” of the police officer was “not friendly.” The Ward 3 councillor was standing on the sidewalk waiting for a bus, and the police officer, Andrew Pfiefer, remained in the vehicle while he talked with Green, she said.
“Something was inappropriate,” Bokhari said.
Green has testified he felt “humiliated” and “psychologically detained” when the officer stopped to talk to him.
The defence has argued the officer will testify that Green was acting in an aggressive manner.
Bokhari testified that while she slowly passed the encounter along Stinson Street in a westerly direction in her Mazda, she saw there were up to four cars waiting behind the two police vehicles while the encounter took place.
Bokhari, who prior to the April 2016 incident, had no contact with Green, said he did not appear angry or in distress during the incident. Green was “yelling” a bit, but that was because of the noise from the traffic along the Claremont Access, she said.
Bokhari also testified that Green was not standing in any mud, a description that the defence will argue the officers did see.
“I don’t think there was any mud,” said Bokhari.
Defense lawyer Bernard Cummins questioned Bokhari about how she could determine the “demeanor” of Pfiefer in the short amount of time she passed by. Bokhari testified she believed the time she witnessed the encounter between Green and the police officer could have be up to seven minutes. But Cummins, who is representing Pfiefer, argued based upon information the police have that has yet to be introduced at the hearing, the encounter took no more than a minute and a half.
“That’s a substantial difference,” Cummins said.
Cummins also questioned Bokhari’s social media activity after the incident, including what he said could be described as her support for Green’s position that the officer’s action amounted to racial profiling.
Bokhari agreed with Cummins under cross-examination that she couldn’t say whether the police officer stopped Green based on any racial determination.
“You can’t conclude it was a racially motived stop,” said Cummins.
Responded Bokhari: “I can’t say it was a racially motived stop. But it didn’t seem appropriate. I still don’t know why the officer stopped Green.”
She said the hearing was “very important” for her “especially in the climate these days.”
Another witness testified in the afternoon that while walking with his son home with an umbrella from school, they spotted two police vehicles encountering Green near the underpass of the Claremont Access. He testified Green was leaning against a wall, but not in distress.
Michael Doyle, who has lived in the area for 22 years, said one or two vehicles were behind the two police officer vehicles waiting during what was a rainy and cool day.
“It was not a nice day,” he said.
Doyle said during the estimated 10 seconds he viewed the scene, the officer remained in the police vehicle.
The disciplinary hearing for Pfiefer, who is charged under the Police Services Act with one count of discreditable conduct, will continue Sept. 14 with two officers scheduled to testify. It will be the first time that Pfiefer has talked about what happened during his encounter with Green on April 26, 2016.
The hearing is scheduled to continue at the Sheraton Hotel Sept. 15 if required.
A witness testified at a disciplinary hearing for a Hamilton police officer that she found an April 2016 encounter between Hamilton Coun. Matthew Green and two police officers “inappropriate.”
Shahzi Bokhari, a social planner for the Social Planning and Research Institute, told the hearing Sept. 12 that while driving along Stinson Street where a police officer had encountered Green, she believed the “demeanor” of the police officer was “not friendly.” The Ward 3 councillor was standing on the sidewalk waiting for a bus, and the police officer, Andrew Pfiefer, remained in the vehicle while he talked with Green, she said.
“Something was inappropriate,” Bokhari said.
Green has testified he felt “humiliated” and “psychologically detained” when the officer stopped to talk to him.
The defence has argued the officer will testify that Green was acting in an aggressive manner.
Bokhari testified that while she slowly passed the encounter along Stinson Street in a westerly direction in her Mazda, she saw there were up to four cars waiting behind the two police vehicles while the encounter took place.
Bokhari, who prior to the April 2016 incident, had no contact with Green, said he did not appear angry or in distress during the incident. Green was “yelling” a bit, but that was because of the noise from the traffic along the Claremont Access, she said.
Bokhari also testified that Green was not standing in any mud, a description that the defence will argue the officers did see.
“I don’t think there was any mud,” said Bokhari.
Defense lawyer Bernard Cummins questioned Bokhari about how she could determine the “demeanor” of Pfiefer in the short amount of time she passed by. Bokhari testified she believed the time she witnessed the encounter between Green and the police officer could have be up to seven minutes. But Cummins, who is representing Pfiefer, argued based upon information the police have that has yet to be introduced at the hearing, the encounter took no more than a minute and a half.
“That’s a substantial difference,” Cummins said.
Cummins also questioned Bokhari’s social media activity after the incident, including what he said could be described as her support for Green’s position that the officer’s action amounted to racial profiling.
Bokhari agreed with Cummins under cross-examination that she couldn’t say whether the police officer stopped Green based on any racial determination.
“You can’t conclude it was a racially motived stop,” said Cummins.
Responded Bokhari: “I can’t say it was a racially motived stop. But it didn’t seem appropriate. I still don’t know why the officer stopped Green.”
She said the hearing was “very important” for her “especially in the climate these days.”
Another witness testified in the afternoon that while walking with his son home with an umbrella from school, they spotted two police vehicles encountering Green near the underpass of the Claremont Access. He testified Green was leaning against a wall, but not in distress.
Michael Doyle, who has lived in the area for 22 years, said one or two vehicles were behind the two police officer vehicles waiting during what was a rainy and cool day.
“It was not a nice day,” he said.
Doyle said during the estimated 10 seconds he viewed the scene, the officer remained in the police vehicle.
The disciplinary hearing for Pfiefer, who is charged under the Police Services Act with one count of discreditable conduct, will continue Sept. 14 with two officers scheduled to testify. It will be the first time that Pfiefer has talked about what happened during his encounter with Green on April 26, 2016.
The hearing is scheduled to continue at the Sheraton Hotel Sept. 15 if required.
A witness testified at a disciplinary hearing for a Hamilton police officer that she found an April 2016 encounter between Hamilton Coun. Matthew Green and two police officers “inappropriate.”
Shahzi Bokhari, a social planner for the Social Planning and Research Institute, told the hearing Sept. 12 that while driving along Stinson Street where a police officer had encountered Green, she believed the “demeanor” of the police officer was “not friendly.” The Ward 3 councillor was standing on the sidewalk waiting for a bus, and the police officer, Andrew Pfiefer, remained in the vehicle while he talked with Green, she said.
“Something was inappropriate,” Bokhari said.
Green has testified he felt “humiliated” and “psychologically detained” when the officer stopped to talk to him.
The defence has argued the officer will testify that Green was acting in an aggressive manner.
Bokhari testified that while she slowly passed the encounter along Stinson Street in a westerly direction in her Mazda, she saw there were up to four cars waiting behind the two police vehicles while the encounter took place.
Bokhari, who prior to the April 2016 incident, had no contact with Green, said he did not appear angry or in distress during the incident. Green was “yelling” a bit, but that was because of the noise from the traffic along the Claremont Access, she said.
Bokhari also testified that Green was not standing in any mud, a description that the defence will argue the officers did see.
“I don’t think there was any mud,” said Bokhari.
Defense lawyer Bernard Cummins questioned Bokhari about how she could determine the “demeanor” of Pfiefer in the short amount of time she passed by. Bokhari testified she believed the time she witnessed the encounter between Green and the police officer could have be up to seven minutes. But Cummins, who is representing Pfiefer, argued based upon information the police have that has yet to be introduced at the hearing, the encounter took no more than a minute and a half.
“That’s a substantial difference,” Cummins said.
Cummins also questioned Bokhari’s social media activity after the incident, including what he said could be described as her support for Green’s position that the officer’s action amounted to racial profiling.
Bokhari agreed with Cummins under cross-examination that she couldn’t say whether the police officer stopped Green based on any racial determination.
“You can’t conclude it was a racially motived stop,” said Cummins.
Responded Bokhari: “I can’t say it was a racially motived stop. But it didn’t seem appropriate. I still don’t know why the officer stopped Green.”
She said the hearing was “very important” for her “especially in the climate these days.”
Another witness testified in the afternoon that while walking with his son home with an umbrella from school, they spotted two police vehicles encountering Green near the underpass of the Claremont Access. He testified Green was leaning against a wall, but not in distress.
Michael Doyle, who has lived in the area for 22 years, said one or two vehicles were behind the two police officer vehicles waiting during what was a rainy and cool day.
“It was not a nice day,” he said.
Doyle said during the estimated 10 seconds he viewed the scene, the officer remained in the police vehicle.
The disciplinary hearing for Pfiefer, who is charged under the Police Services Act with one count of discreditable conduct, will continue Sept. 14 with two officers scheduled to testify. It will be the first time that Pfiefer has talked about what happened during his encounter with Green on April 26, 2016.
The hearing is scheduled to continue at the Sheraton Hotel Sept. 15 if required.