Hamilton school bus delays worsen as more routes need drivers

An extra 1,105 Hamilton public and Catholic students were experiencing school bus delays due to a driver shortage as the school year headed into its second week.

Figures provided by the public board show a total of 2,519 students faced an average delay of 17 minutes as of Tuesday morning.

That’s up from 1,414 on the first day of school on Sept. 5, when delays averaged 18 minutes.

Public board chair Todd White attributed the worsening of delays to an increase in routes needing to be filled.

We need to get tough as a school board because we’re accountable to the public and the providers are accountable to us.

As of Tuesday, there were 19 such routes. While that’s only up by two, he said each route serves multiple schools, compounding the problem.

White said the 1,160 public board students experiencing delays are mostly in Ancaster, Flamborough and on the west Mountain.

He said the board is working with the four contracted bus companies to fix the problem, including by training more drivers, hiring retired drivers and switching routes between providers.

“We’re looking at anything we have at our disposal,” he said. “It continues to be our No. 1 priority as a board.”

White said the contracts with the bus companies do allow for penalties, but the focus for now is resolving delays by filling routes.

Both boards had similar problems last year.