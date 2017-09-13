Mohawk College softball women split with Conestoga

The Mohawk women’s softball team got a split with visiting Conestoga as the OCAA regular season got going at Mohawk Sports Park last Sunday.
In the opener, Sarah Bell cleared the bases with a three-run double to highlight a five-run second inning for the Mountaineers en-route to a 6-5 win.
Emma Nordoff and winning pitcher Aimee Leduc delivered RBI singles in the same inning, but the Condors bounced back smartly with two runs in the third inning, two more in the fourth and one in the fifth frame.
However, Shelby Hayward scored on an error in the bottom of the fifth and that proved to be the winning run for Mohawk.
The second game was a different story as Conestoga rolled to an 11-5 victory.
They led 4-0 after 5 innings, before Mohawk tallied three times in their half of the fifth. Hayward had a bases-loaded sacrifice fly, Bell scored on an error and Meagan Byers had an RBI ground out. But the Condors drove home seven runs over the last two innings to take a commanding 11-3 lead.
Byers and Mackenzie Phillpot each had RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Leduc was charged with the defeat in the second game, working four innings, before being followed by Kaylin Hudwith and Shanien O’Neill.
A goal in each half did the job for the Mohawk men’s soccer team, in a 2-0 opening day triumph over Lambton at Redeemer.
Justin Dargue's 20-yard blast sailed past a flat-footed Lions’ goalkeeper and into the upper corner after 38 minutes.
In the second half, Jakob Lalicon fired home after an excellent cross from Alex McClung, in the 78th minute.
Philip Lucek recorded the shutout.
It was the first game as Mountaineers’ head coach for Carmine Lancia.
Mohawk gave up an early goal, but rallied to defeat Lambton 2-1 in women’s soccer.
Lambton grabbed the lead in the eighth minute.
It was the only goal of the first half.
Sarah Ongarato equalized for Mohawk, re-directing a pass along the ground a couple of minutes into the second half.
A handball in the Lambton area resulted in a penalty and Laura Stankovic put the Mountaineers in front as her hard, high shot went off the goalkeeper’s glove and into the corner.
Just a minute later the Lions were awarded a spot kick when they had a player taken down in the Mohawk area, but Laura Blackburn made the save to preserve the home team’s one goal triumph.
With 13 returning players, the reigning OCAA men’s rugby champion Georgian Grizzlies served notice they will be vying for another title in 2017.
The team from Barrie, playing at home, whipped Mohawk 92-0 in the season opener for both teams.
