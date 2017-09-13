Mohawk College softball women split with Conestoga

The Mohawk women’s softball team got a split with visiting Conestoga as the OCAA regular season got going at Mohawk Sports Park last Sunday.

In the opener, Sarah Bell cleared the bases with a three-run double to highlight a five-run second inning for the Mountaineers en-route to a 6-5 win.

Emma Nordoff and winning pitcher Aimee Leduc delivered RBI singles in the same inning, but the Condors bounced back smartly with two runs in the third inning, two more in the fourth and one in the fifth frame.

However, Shelby Hayward scored on an error in the bottom of the fifth and that proved to be the winning run for Mohawk.