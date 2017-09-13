Mohawk College faculty eye strike vote

More than 600 teachers, librarians and counsellors at Mohawk College will take a strike vote on Thursday.
The Mohawk group is among some 12,000 members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union that will be casting strike vote ballots at 24 community colleges with the current contract set to expire on Sept. 30.
Geoff Ondercin-Bourne, president of OPSEU local 240 at Mohawk, said the growing number of non-full-time contract instructors remains a contentious issue.
He noted the employer board (which represents the colleges) wants to extend the current contract, which keeps a lid on staffing grievances, another four years.
“From the (Mohawk members) I’ve talked to … I think there are a lot of people are unhappy the (board) has decided to extend the moratorium on staffing grievances,” Ondercin-Bourne said.
Academic freedom is another issue at the bargaining table.
Ondercin-Bourne said the instructors want more control over how programs are delivered and evaluated and how academic decisions are made.
“We want a strong strike vote so the colleges know that faculty are not satisfied with what they’ve got on the table,” he said.
A positive strike vote would embolden union negotiations when contracts resume next week.
Ondercin-Bourne said contract talks are slated to resume on Sept. 18 and a final offer has yet to be made.
The colleges are offering a four-year contract extension that includes a 7.5 per cent pay raise over the term of the agreement.
Mohawk College spokesperson Jay Robb said the college remains hopeful that a negotiated settlement will be reached.
“The colleges’ bargaining team has made an offer of settlement to the union,” Robb said. “This offer includes a 7.5 per cent salary increase, a new maximum salary of $115,094, a lump-sum payment and enhanced benefits with no concessions.”
Robb said if a strike were to happen, Mohawk will ensure that every student has the opportunity to complete their year.
“For the latest bargaining updates, we encourage students to visit the College Employer Council website at thecouncil.on.ca,” Robb said.
