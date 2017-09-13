Mohawk College faculty eye strike vote

More than 600 teachers, librarians and counsellors at Mohawk College will take a strike vote on Thursday.

The Mohawk group is among some 12,000 members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union that will be casting strike vote ballots at 24 community colleges with the current contract set to expire on Sept. 30.

Geoff Ondercin-Bourne, president of OPSEU local 240 at Mohawk, said the growing number of non-full-time contract instructors remains a contentious issue.

He noted the employer board (which represents the colleges) wants to extend the current contract, which keeps a lid on staffing grievances, another four years.