Record enrolment at Mohawk College

The hallways at Mohawk College have never been busier.

“We have seen a record number of students on campus this year,” said Paul Armstrong, vice president academic at Mohawk.

Those numbers include nearly 11,000 full-time students and more than 2,300 international students at Fennell, Stoney Creek, and McMaster campuses.

Add in part-time and apprenticeship students, and that number is more than 30,000.

Armstrong attributes part of the increased enrolment to eight new diploma and postgraduate programs the college began offering last week in the areas of accessible media, mental health, advanced biotechnology, business, mechanical techniques, and engineering.

He added new additions to the campus including the $35-million, 64,000-square-foot Braley athletics centre, which opened in September 2013, have also helped bring new students to the west Mountain campus.

Armstrong said the college is accepting same-day registrations for the fall semester up to Sept. 19.

The international student numbers include 1,000 first-year students from more than 70 countries.

“That’s the most ever for new (international) students,” said Keith Monrose, dean, international and partnerships at Mohawk. “Mohawk College is attractive because we have a high success rate in terms of teaching individuals skills that they can use in the workplace and their ability to market themselves and get a job after that.”

Monrose said most of the international students are enrolled in engineering-, computer-, and business-related programs.