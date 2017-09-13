Stoney Creek Recreation Centre’s reopening delayed

Stoney Creek Recreation Centre is not going to be reopened in time for the beginning of fall programs on Oct. 2 as originally anticipated.

“We’re working toward reopening the week of Nov. 13,” communications officer Suzanne Vukosavljevic said. “Patrons are encouraged to make use of area facilities in the interim.”

The centre has been closed for pool-area ceiling repainting, along with routine HVAC heating and cooling control system maintenance and warranty work since June 13. The total cost is estimated at about $150,000.

The ceiling has been stripped and its surface has been prepared, with repainting and drying time still needed.

The heating and cooling control system maintenance and warranty work also has been started and is ongoing.

Vukosavljevic said, though, once the scaffold was in place, it was discovered that there was additional work required on the pool area ceiling’s steel girders.

“An inspector noted that the main structure ‘I’ beams had cracked coating on the upper lips, which he recommended should be addressed to prevent future failure,” she said. “Therefore, the city added this work and time was added to the schedule. There is effort to complete all work as safely and quickly as possible.”

All purchased clip cards, along with monthly and yearly memberships will continue to be honoured at neighbouring facilities — H.G. Brewster Pool, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Recreation Centre, Valley Park Recreation Centre and Sir Winston Churchill Recreation Centre — in the meantime.

Vukosavljevic said the city has boosted fall programming at the surrounding facilities to ensure there are increased services in the community.

“Staff developed additional program options at nearby facilities to help provide residents with options,” she said. “We appreciate the patience of patrons during this work and we apologize for the inconvenience. Once the centre reopens, programs will resume as normal.”