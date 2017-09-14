Mohawk College student group wants to hear from students

The Mohawk Students’ Association (MSA) will be looking for input from students, Mohawk College executives and community members in the coming weeks that will be used to formulate a strategic plan to guide the MSA over the next two or three years.

“We’re in our final stages,” said MSA president Samantha Hoover.

She noted MSA elected officials and staff have been working on the plan since October and the document should be completed before the end of this year.

Hoover said the main objective of the plan will be to increase student awareness about the MSA.