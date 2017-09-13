New medical clinic for Concession Street

The former Frank Longo Brothers Food Market on Concession Street will see new life as a medical centre later this month.
Tawfek Roumani, property manager for the former grocery store, said the 6,000 square-foot space is slated to reopen as the A and D Clinic and Smile Drug Store by Sept. 15.
He noted the property, which includes a tattoo parlour and four second floor apartment units, was purchased more than a year ago by Burlington Doctor Zaid Jabir and as much as $150,000 worth of renovations have been going on inside the building since last November.
“Most everything is done,” said Roumani, who noted the work included new walls, flooring, ceilings and HVAC.
Final renovation touches and the moving in of equipment has been going on for the past several days.
They are also considering sprucing up the front of the building in the coming weeks.
Roumani said the medical clinic will be a family practice to start.
“The future they may have planned for a walk-in clinic,” he said.
He noted the new owner was attracted to the area due to its large residential population and that Concession Street has been reconstructed.
Cristina Geissler, executive director of the Concession Street Business Improvement Area, said the new medical clinic is a welcome addition to the street.
“The Concession BIA is pleased to see this retail space now occupied; offering valuable health and wellness services to our community as we continue to grow,” she said.
