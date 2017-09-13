New medical clinic for Concession Street

The former Frank Longo Brothers Food Market on Concession Street will see new life as a medical centre later this month.

Tawfek Roumani, property manager for the former grocery store, said the 6,000 square-foot space is slated to reopen as the A and D Clinic and Smile Drug Store by Sept. 15.

He noted the property, which includes a tattoo parlour and four second floor apartment units, was purchased more than a year ago by Burlington Doctor Zaid Jabir and as much as $150,000 worth of renovations have been going on inside the building since last November.

“Most everything is done,” said Roumani, who noted the work included new walls, flooring, ceilings and HVAC.