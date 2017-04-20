<p>Hamilton police say a 21-year-old woman has been found safe after a possible abduction at the Stoney Creek Motel around 7:30 a.m. this morning. </p><p>Police said multiple men in their 20s caused a disturbance at the hotel at 254 Highway 8 and later assaulted a male employee.</p><p>At the same time, police said they received reports that a 21-year-old was taken against her will by the men in a dark-coloured vehicle. Police said they are talking to witnesses to confirm this information.</p><p>"It is not yet known if she was forced against her will or left on her own accord with these males," police said in a press release.</p><p>Just after 11:30 a.m., police said the 2012 black Dodge Journey the men fled in had been found and one suspect had been arrested. The 20-year-old Hamilton man was arrested for fleeing from police. Police continue to investigate.</p><p>The hotel employee was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.</p><p>Police do not believe any weapons were used during the incident. </p><p>Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-546-2907 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.</p>