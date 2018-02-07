COMMUTERS: Your Wednesday morning weather, traffic and school closures

More snow this morning, anywhere from 5 to 10 cm of snow today. Hamilton, Niagara and into the GTA is under a special weather statement and expect the snow to have a significant impact on your morning commute. Give yourself some time to get where you are going.

It is -8, feels like -15 at this hour.

Sunrise at 7:29 a.m., sunset tonight 5:39 p.m.

All the major highways are crawling due to the weather.

If you know of a traffic problem, give us a call at the news desk 905-526-3420, or tweet and follow @TheSpec #TrafficNotes

-------------------------------------

Our list of vehicle collisions is growing rapidly. Go very slow and give yourself lots of space to stop.

OAKVILLE: QEW Toronto bound at Bronte, three vehicle collision. Report of debris on all lanes. 9:30 a.m.

STONEY CREEK: QEW Toronto bound between Fifty and Fruitland roads, collision. 9:25 a.m.

ST. CATHARINES: QEW Toronto bound at Ontario Street, collision. 8:45 a.m.

GUELPH: 401 Toronto bound east of Hwy6, report of a four vehicle collision. 8:35 a.m.

TORONTO: 407etr Toronto bound at 401, collision. 8:18 a.m.

HAMILTON: LINC westbound at Mohawk, report of single vehicle collision blocking left lane. 8:16 a.m.

MISSISSAUGA: 407etr Toronto bound at Mavis, report of collision. 8:15 a.m.

GLANBROOK: Upper James at Airport Road, collision. . 8:06 a.m.

HAMILTON: 403 Toronto bound west of Hwy 6 North, report of collision blocking two right lanes. 8:05 a.m.

MISSISSAUGA: 407etr Toronto bound at Dixie, collision. 8:00 a.m.

BURLINGTON: QEW Toronto bound at Guelph Line, report of single vehicle collision. 7:50 a.m.

KITCHENER: CLEAR - Hwy 8 north at Sportsworld, report of collision. 7:35 a.m.

MISSISSAUGA: CLEAR - 407etr westbound before Mavis, collision. 7:42 a.m.

IN TOWN: BURLINGTON - Elgin Street between Maple and Brock avenues is closed today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. City of Burlington

HAMILTON: 403 westbound at Main Street, report of vehicles stopped at right and left shoulders. 7:25 a.m.

ANCASTER: CLEAR - 403 westbound west Wilson Street, collision in left lane. Report of vehicle into ditch. 7:13 a.m.

CAMBRIDGE: CLEAR - Townline Road at Can Amera Parkway. 6:33 a.m.

HAMILTON: No incidents to report at this hour. 6:00 a.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

HSR SERVICE ADVISORIES: @HSR

- #HSRAlert: cancellations on routes creating a gap in service this morning - #HSR2 and #HSR4. Will update when service is back on schedule.

- Update: additional cancellation - Mohawk West/University at 7:13am.

- #HSRAlert: school extra cancellations this morning - Brebeuf/Upper Gage at 7:20am and Westmount/MacNab at 6:41am.

- #HSRAlert: #HSR35 via Upper James buses are on detour as Chester and Chesley is Blocked.

Detour: West 5th to Stone Church in both directions.

BURLINGTON TRANSIT:

Burlington Transit riders can call 905-639-0550, enter bus stop ID # and get real-time bus arrival

GO BUS AND TRAIN SERVICES: Live train and bus service updates this morning

- The Union Station 07:48 - Aldershot GO 08:56 train is delayed 12 minutes from Exhibition GO because of increased passenger volume.

- The Oakville GO 07:05 - Union Station 07:45 #GOtrain is delayed 10 minutes from Oakville GO because of a door problem.

TODAY'S GAS PRICES:

GasBuddy.com is reporting the lowest gas price in Hamilton this morning as 118.7 Petro-Canada, 564 Barton Street East. The average price in Hamilton 121.9 and the price at the Ancaster Costco is 113.9.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

TODAY'S WEATHER:

Today, snow ending this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 4.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 13.

Source: Environment Canada

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

VISIT TRACK MY PLOW FOR ONTARIO HIGHWAYS. READ STORY HERE

TRAFFIC NOTES:

UPCOMING EVENT ROAD CLOSURES:

- Nothing to report at this time

AREAS UNDER CONSTRUCTION: click here to see Hamilton - Corridor Activities Map

WATERDOWN: Parkside Drive, one km westerly of Hamilton Street North until late Feb. 2018. between Duncan Ave./Mosaic Dr and Braeheid /Wimberly avenues for culvert and road reconstruction.

TORONTO: Gardiner Expressway eastbound ramp to York, Bay, Yonge streets is CLOSED until Jan. 2018. During construction, Harbour will be reduced to two lanes of traffic in the area and there will be periodic closures of the centre lane on the street from Lower Simcoe to Bay street between May 1 and June 15. [ READ MORE HERE ]

HAMILTON: George Street, closed, between Caroline and Bay streets, for property development until April 2018.

HAMILTON: Upper Sherman between Rymal and Stone Church roads, will undergo construction starting March 20 and continuing to December 2017. The work involves road widening, and will occupy the entire road width. Expect delays.

BURLINGTON: Elizabeth Street will closed for the duration of the Bridgewater Development to allow for construction staging. Northerly access to Waterfront parking lot will remain open.

BURLINGTON SKYWAY BRIDGE: QEW from Eastport to North Shore, recurring maintenance.