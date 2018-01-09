COMMUTERS: Your Tuesday morning weather, traffic and school closures

IN TOWN: HAMILTON - King Street East at Wentworth, report of pedestrian struck. 8:44 a.m.

IN TOWN: BURLINGTON - Upper Middle at Country Club Drive, single vehicle collision. 8:25 a.m.

BRAMPTON: 407ETR Toronto bound west of the 410, report of collision at right shoulder. 7:48 a.m.

HAMILTON: CLEAR - UPDATE - Two left lanes blocked. 403 Toronto bound between Hwy 6 and Waterdown Road, two vehicle collision. 7:42 a.m.

TORONTO: 400 southbound after Sheppard, two vehicle collision. 7:16 a.m.

HAMILTON: 403 Toronto bound at Hwy 6 North, report of collision. 7:15 a.m.

FLAMBOROUGH: Hwy 6 North at Concession 6 West, collision. 7:15 a.m.

MISSISSAUGA: 403 Toronto bound at Erin Mills Parkway, collision in left lane. 7:12 a.m.

HAMILTON: LINC westbound at Upper Gage, collision. 7:06 a.m.

IN TOWN: HAMILTON - No incidents to report at this hour. 6:00 a.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

HSR SERVICE ADVISORIES: @HSR

-#HSRAlert: #HSR25 SB is out of service at 6:44am, Upper Wellington/Towercrest 7:06 am

-#HSRAlert:#HSR23 NB is out of service at 7:04am, Upper Gage and Rymal. 6:58 a.m.

BURLINGTON TRANSIT:

Burlington Transit riders can call 905-639-0550, enter bus stop ID # and get real-time bus arrival

GO BUS AND TRAIN SERVICES: Live train and bus service updates this morning

TODAY'S GAS PRICES:

GasBuddy.com is reporting the lowest gas price in Hamilton this morning as 118.4 7-Eleven, 415 Melvin Avenue. The average price in Hamilton 118.4. The Ancaster Costco gas price is 109.9

---------------------------------------------------------------------

TODAY'S WEATHER:

Today, clearing this morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High zero. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight, partly cloudy. Low minus 7.

Source: Environment Canada

SCHOOLS: No alerts today.

Good morning, Tweeps! Have a wonderful second day back today. #yougotthis pic.twitter.com/RxHcTty53l — Halton Catholic DSB (@HCDSB) January 9, 2018

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

TRAFFIC NOTES:

UPCOMING EVENT ROAD CLOSURES:

- No current plans.

AREAS UNDER CONSTRUCTION: click here to see Hamilton - Corridor Activities Map

HAMILTON: Wilson Street (westbound) between Ferguson Avenue to Mary Street, closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for crane works until Jan. 13.

HAMILTON: Twenty Road between Miles and Nebo roads, closed for construction of industrial subdivision from August to early December, 2017.

DUNDAS: Mill Street Bridge reconstruction. Wellington Street South will close north of Mill Street between Wellington and the bridge. Continues to February 2018. - Road will temporarily re-open to regular two-lane traffic from Friday, December 22 to Sunday, January 7.

WATERDOWN: Parkside Drive, one km westerly of Hamilton Street North until late Feb. 2018. between Duncan Ave./Mosaic Dr and Braeheid /Wimberly avenues for culvert and road reconstruction.

TORONTO: Gardiner Expressway eastbound ramp to York, Bay, Yonge streets is CLOSED until Jan. 2018. During construction, Harbour will be reduced to two lanes of traffic in the area and there will be periodic closures of the centre lane on the street from Lower Simcoe to Bay street between May 1 and June 15. [ READ MORE HERE ]

HAMILTON: George Street, closed, between Caroline and Bay streets, for property development until April 2018.

HAMILTON: Upper Sherman between Rymal and Stone Church roads, will undergo construction starting March 20 and continuing to December 2017. The work involves road widening, and will occupy the entire road width. Expect delays.

BURLINGTON: Elizabeth Street will closed for the duration of the Bridgewater Development to allow for construction staging. Northerly access to Waterfront parking lot will remain open.

BURLINGTON SKYWAY BRIDGE: UPDATE: Speed limits are posted at 80 km/h on this stretch of the QEW. A three year rehabilitation project of the bridge will cause some closures and lane restrictions until completion in 2017.