hamilton weekend events

Tired of digging in the snow?

If you have time, stop by the Tropical Greenhouse in Gage Park, pause for a bowl of Soupfest, learn to Podcast with the library or enjoy a walk around the city. Here are eight suggestions of things happening in and around Hamilton this weekend.

Environment Canada says it is going to be mostly sunshine but very cold. You can expect -20 C overnight Friday to Saturday but daytime highs between -8 on Saturday and -4 Sunday.

Soupfest

There’s nothing as hot as Soupfest in Hamilton. Living Rock Soupfest 2022 has organized local restaurants offering signature soups in Hamilton and the surrounding area. Each restaurant has their own soup competing for the Soupfest title. Soupfest 2022 runs Feb. 3 to 21. A portion of each sale will be donated to Living Rock and customers who purchase competing soup at participating restaurants will be able to vote for their favourites online. Find the restaurants and the soup they are serving up at livingrock.ca/soups. livingrock.ca/soupfest

At the library

Hamilton Public Library offers something for everyone. Here are a few activities planned this weekend to keep you out of the cold.

Noon hour concerts run Fridays. This week LTtheMonk takes the virtual stage in homage to Hamilton's Jackie Washington (1919-2009). Jackie was a multi-award winning performer in the blues and jazz worlds and Canada's first black disc jockey in 1948 on local radio station CHML. Watch at noon on Friday Feb. 4. After the concert, you can watch it again and again on HPL's Noon Hour Concert Playlist on YouTube.

Learn to Create a Podcast. This session runs Saturday, 10 a.m., for those ages 18 and up. Learn which equipment and software is needed to record a podcast, how to use them and distribute the finished product online. After you register, an invitation with instructions on how to join the online group follows via email. It includes a link to join the Microsoft Teams meeting at the scheduled date and time. https://events.hpl.ca/event/6076137

Walkers make note