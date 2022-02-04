hamilton weekend events

Tired of digging in the snow?
If you have time, stop by the Tropical Greenhouse in Gage Park, pause for a bowl of Soupfest, learn to Podcast with the library or enjoy a walk around the city. Here are eight suggestions of things happening in and around Hamilton this weekend.
Environment Canada says it is going to be mostly sunshine but very cold. You can expect -20 C overnight Friday to Saturday but daytime highs between -8 on Saturday and -4 Sunday.
Soupfest
There’s nothing as hot as Soupfest in Hamilton. Living Rock Soupfest 2022 has organized local restaurants offering signature soups in Hamilton and the surrounding area. Each restaurant has their own soup competing for the Soupfest title. Soupfest 2022 runs Feb. 3 to 21. A portion of each sale will be donated to Living Rock and customers who purchase competing soup at participating restaurants will be able to vote for their favourites online. Find the restaurants and the soup they are serving up at livingrock.ca/soups. livingrock.ca/soupfest
At the library
Hamilton Public Library offers something for everyone. Here are a few activities planned this weekend to keep you out of the cold.
Noon hour concerts run Fridays. This week LTtheMonk takes the virtual stage in homage to Hamilton's Jackie Washington (1919-2009). Jackie was a multi-award winning performer in the blues and jazz worlds and Canada's first black disc jockey in 1948 on local radio station CHML. Watch at noon on Friday Feb. 4. After the concert, you can watch it again and again on HPL's Noon Hour Concert Playlist on YouTube.
Learn to Create a Podcast. This session runs Saturday, 10 a.m., for those ages 18 and up. Learn which equipment and software is needed to record a podcast, how to use them and distribute the finished product online. After you register, an invitation with instructions on how to join the online group follows via email. It includes a link to join the Microsoft Teams meeting at the scheduled date and time. https://events.hpl.ca/event/6076137
Walkers make note
We all enjoy the great outdoors for a walk about and Hamilton has made it a little easier for us this winter. As part of a two-year pilot, selected washrooms are open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the city. A list of these facilities and some COVID safety measures can be found at hamilton.ca/parkwashrooms. To report an issue in a park washroom, contact 905-546-2489.
Hamilton’s greenhouse
Who doesn’t want a little green after all the white we’ve been blasted with? You don’t have to travel far, Hamilton’s Tropical Greenhouse reopened Friday and is free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. COVID requirements include masking and vaccine verification with a limited 50 per cent capacity. Come in and share the waterfalls, ponds with fish, turtles and waterlilies among the greenery. https://www.hamilton.ca/attractions/culture/gage-park-greenhouse
Seedy Saturday
The 11th annual Seedy Saturday starts this weekend with bountiful online webinars. Events culminate with a choice of curbside in-person seed swaps on Feb. 19 and 26. greenventure.ca
Art Gallery Hamilton
There’s no end to the activity happening at the AGH in downtown Hamilton. The gallery, 123 King St. W., reopens on Feb. 12. Online and virtual events continue as planned and submissions by artists for the 2022 Art Sale continue until Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. The sale is hosted in April. artgalleryofhamilton.com
Mac Museum opens this week
McMaster Museum of Art is reopening on Wednesday Hours are Wednesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sorry, it’s closed Saturday to Tuesday. https://museum.mcmaster.ca/. This public gallery is located in the Alvin A. Lee Bldg., University Ave., McMaster University, 1280 Main St. W. Suggested donation is $2.
Winterfest
Hamilton Winterfest 2022 runs from Feb. 17 to March 6. Gurdeep Pandher, @GurdeepPandher, offers a preview of the fun to come with a tweet which includes a video on how to dance the Bhangra. https://twitter.com/HamONWinterfest/status/1489288865802248200
Jennifer Moore is an editorial assistant at The Spectator. jmoore@thespec.com
