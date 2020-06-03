'It's been tough': Flamborough charities feeling pinch of cancelled events

Saczyk said the biggest fundraisers include their three garage sales – including one in May, which was cancelled – and the Dutch Mill car show, which likely will not take place.

“There’s so much involved in planning these events that you can't just decide a couple of weeks before that you’re going to hold it.”

She added they have an Amazon wish list where people can support AAF, and the community has been very supportive.

Meanwhile, Eagle’s Nest Association of Waterdown executive director Amanda DeVries said that overall they have been incredibly encouraged by the community's support.

A recent online fundraising auction raised more than $29,000 for Eagles Nest, helping to cover the shortfall they faced by having to cancel their spring tea fundraiser as well as the forced closure of Rescued and Restored due to the pandemic. Eagles Nest gets 40 per cent of its funding from Rescued and Restored, the Freelton business which provides used home essentials.

“We have been motivated by the results of the event,” she said, noting their biggest fundraisers are the spring tea and February’s Coldest Night of the Year. “We know that the funds will not only help to make up for the loss of the annual spring tea, but it’s also helping to cover some of the loss of the store being closed over the last few months.”

“We’re definitely in a happier position to keep providing the services to our clients and to navigate as the next few months go on.”

DeVries said the organization has learned they need to be creative this year with their fundraising efforts, noting they had never done an online fundraising event before.

“Just thinking outside the box to do things a little bit differently.”

DeVries said Rescued and Restored is slated to reopen June 5, but they are unsure what sales are going to look like for the next few months.

“We know shopping has drastically changed and been impacted by the pandemic, so we might have to do a little bit more fundraising in different ways now,” she said.

She added Rescued and Restored also has a new online store to expand their reach – something they had considered for well over a year.

“We felt it was really important to pivot and to be more than the bricks-and-mortar building,” she said.

For more information about Eagle’s Nest Association of Waterdown’s fundraising initiatives, visit www.eaglesnestofwaterdown.ca. For more on Animal Adoptions of Flamborough, please visit anadoptflam.com.

STORY BEHIND THE STORY

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of numerous charitable events, so the Review wanted to find out how local charities and nonprofits are coping.