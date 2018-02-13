Hamilton Conservation Authority and EcoPark create Healthy Neighboursheds

Want to upgrade your yard, but don’t know where to start?
Hamilton Conservation Authority and Cootes to Escarpment EcoPark System, in partnership with Conservation Halton, are hosting Homeowner Workshops.
Staff will lead participants through all the steps of creating a gardening plan that is low cost, environmentally friendly and enhances the beauty of gardens and curb appeal.
Registration is now open. Each workshop costs $8.
Workshops take place at Melrose United Church, 86 Homewood Ave., and run Feb. 28, 6:30-8 p.m. Topic is Working with Nature: Selecting the "Right" Plants. A second workshop runs Wednesday, March 7 from 6:30-8 p.m., on rain gardens and low-impact landscaping.
For questions, call Erin Mallon, 905-336-1158 ext. 2285, or email emallon@hrca.on.ca. To register, visit www.conservationhalton.ca/healthyneighboursheds.
