Hamilton Bahá’ís mark birth of founder with celebration at Lincoln Alexander Centre

Bahá’ís of Hamilton mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the founder of the Bahá’í faith, on Sunday.

There will be a public celebration all afternoon and evening at the Lincoln Alexander Centre, 160 King St. E., Hamilton.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Bahá’u’lláh (1817-1892) was a spiritual teacher whose vision of the oneness of humanity is an antidote to the racial prejudice and materialism that corrode society today.

“Now more than ever we need positive models of social change that bring people together rather than divide them,” said Sima Anvari, a local Baha’i. “This is what we will be celebrating on Sunday.”

The celebration is entitled What If and will feature drama, film and entertainers like Toronto’s CounterMeasure to pose the question — “What If Bahá’u’lláh has brought answers the world has been seeking?”

Doors open at 1 p.m. There will be displays, entertainment and refreshments from 1-9 p.m. in the ballroom, including a children’s activity area. In the theatre upstairs, the one-hour What If show will be performed three times at 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m.

A new one-hour film, entitled Light to the World, will also debut three times during the day, shortly after each What If show.

Seating is free but assigned. To book your tickets go to EventBrite.ca and search What If, or just drop in.