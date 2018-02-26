Dundas Scouts Matthew Bisbee and Amy St. John organize food drive

As the capstone community service project for their Chief Scout’s Award, 6th Dundas Scouts Matthew Bisbee, 14, and Amy St. John, 13, are organizing a Dundas community food drive on Saturday, March 3 to fill the shelves at the Dundas Salvation Army Food Bank.

The group will be collecting non-perishable food items. Donations can also be dropped off that day at St. Mark’s United Church.

In researching and selecting their project, Bisbee and St. John visited several community agencies to learn more about the programs. Their knowledge about the local food bank helped guide the scope and timing of the pair’s project.

“At this time of year, food donations drop significantly and we would like to help fill the shelves at the food banks,” said Trailblazer Scout St. John.