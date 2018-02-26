Help needed for Lung Association fundraiser

Peter Chernets (left), Amber Morrison, Brian Katz and Laurie Katz will be among the volunteers helping The Lung Association next week during its Breath of Spring campaign. More volunteers are needed March 5-9 to sort deliveries of tulips, to deliver bunches of flowers and to sell them as part of the annual fundraiser. Anyone with a few hours to spare is asked to call 905-745-7416 or schapman@lungontario.ca.