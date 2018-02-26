Friends of Battlefield celebrate Thomas D'Arcy McGee, the Prophet of Confederation

It's been said that without Thomas D'Arcy McGee's life — and death — there would be no Canada as we know it.

Nine months after becoming a country, Canada was rocked by a national trauma which galvanized the new nation and profoundly shaped its future. Shortly after midnight on April 7, 1868, Thomas D'Arcy McGee, a pivotal father of Confederation, was murdered by a single bullet fired at close range, steps away from Parliament where he had just delivered a passionate defence of the federation. A week later, eighty thousand Montrealers — in a city of only one hundred thousand — lined the streets to watch 15,000 mourners march in his funeral procession. It remains the largest funeral in Canadian history. Twenty years earlier, McGee had been a fugitive, an Irish revolutionary wanted for high treason in his homeland. His transformative journey from rebel to statesman reflects the ethos at the heart of the Canadian character and an astonishing piece of Canadian history.

The Friends of Battlefield present, Thomas D'Arcy McGee: the Prophet of Confederation, with guest speaker Dermot Nolan, a lawyer, deputy judge, actor, playwright and community advocate. His play, It’s Morning Now was shown at the Players’ Guild of Hamilton in 2017.

The presentation is Tuesday, March 13, 7:30 p.m. at Nash Jackson House in Battlefield Park, 77 King St. W., Stoney Creek.